Bringing accessible NGS-based proteomics to even more labs

At Olink, our mission has always been clear: to make high-quality proteomics accessible to every lab.

Today, we’re excited to share another important step forward - Olink® Reveal is now verified for sequencing on MGI T1+ and G400 sequencers, with optimized protocols and confirmed performance. Read more: https://hubs.la/Q03S9tB_0

This update expands access to next-generation proteomics by enabling more labs to generate reliable, high-quality protein data through a simple NGS-based workflow. Even more researchers can explore disease biology at unprecedented depth, powered by ~1,000 proteins carefully curated to deliver actionable biological insights.

It’s another step toward our vision: making high-quality proteomics accessible to every lab, everywhere.

Olink®

