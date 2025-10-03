Thermo Fisher Scientific expands neurodegeneration research capabilities with launch of Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel, a high-performance, targeted proteomics immunoassay panel developed to accelerate discoveries in neurodegenerative disease research. With diseases such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s on the rise and clinical pipelines eager for translational biomarkers, researchers face a pressing need for scalable, reproducible and disease-relevant protein measurement. This panel delivers simultaneous measurement of 41 key and emerging proteins for neurodegeneration research with absolute quantification and optimized for plasma measurement from as little as 1 µL of sample.

The Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel is the latest addition to Olink’s growing portfolio of multiplex disease panels with absolute quantification readouts. Alongside the Olink® Target 48 Cytokine, Olink® Target 48 Immune Surveillance, and the semi-custom Olink® Flex platform, this solution helps create a powerful ecosystem for proteomics research. When combined, these panels allow researchers to seamlessly analyze a larger library of protein biomarkers that can help provide comprehensive insights into neurodegeneration and inflammation in the body.

An early access user, Charlotte Teunissen, professor in neurochemistry at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Amsterdam University Medical Center, shared, “The Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel is a critical tool that enables the detection and quantification of key and emerging neurodegenerative disease biomarkers from plasma and cerebrospinal fluid samples. By generating quantitative data, it ensures reproducible results across and within longitudinal studies, moving a step forward towards clinical utilization.”

Neurological diseases are complex, multifactorial and urgently in need of translational insights especially with non-invasive proteomic biomarkers for longitudinal monitoring, The panel, designed in close collaboration with leading clinical researchers, offers absolute quantification of multiplex key biomarkers to monitor disease progression and therapeutic responses to power precision medicine." Yan Zhang, President of the Proteomic Sciences business, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key benefits of the Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration include:

Targeted depth : 41 protein biomarkers selected for relevance across Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

: 41 protein biomarkers selected for relevance across Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Absolute quantification : Ability to quantify key and emerging biomarkers for neurodegeneration research simultaneously in one panel.

: Ability to quantify key and emerging biomarkers for neurodegeneration research simultaneously in one panel. Minimal sample input : Enables high-throughput studies with precious or biobank samples.

: Enables high-throughput studies with precious or biobank samples. Scalability and standardization : Compatible with Thermo Fisher’s global network of Olink-equipped labs for reproducibility across sites, critical for multi-center trials and large consortia.

: Compatible with Thermo Fisher’s global network of Olink-equipped labs for reproducibility across sites, critical for multi-center trials and large consortia. Proven solution: Uses Olink’s gold-standard Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology.

The new panel reinforces Thermo Fisher’s commitment to advancing precision medicine and neurology research, joining the company’s broader suite of tools spanning mass spectrometry, cryo-electron microscopy, and multiplex immunoassays. It builds on recent initiatives such as the UK Biobank proteomics program, the Geisinger Health Study with the Regeneron Genetics Center and cross-platform collaborations with leading biopharma companies.

The Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration has been developed with the aim of reducing import barriers such as long lead-times for importing into geographies with blood or plasma-derived import licenses. The Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel is fully compatible with the Olink® Signature Q100 benchtop system, providing a simplified workflow, minimal instrument maintenance and streamlined quality control, enabling laboratories to accelerate their biomarker research.