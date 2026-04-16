Bio-Techne introduces streamlined brand architecture to help customers navigate solutions faster and with greater clarity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bio-Techne Corporation, a global provider of life science research tools, analytical instruments, and diagnostics, today announced a streamlined brand architecture designed to enable scientists and clinicians to more easily find the answers they need based on their application and stage of research.

The company has organized its products and technologies under three focused portfolio brands – R&D Systems, Bio-Techne Spatial, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics – aligning its solutions with the way modern science progresses from early discovery through translational insights to clinical diagnostics.

For 50 years, Bio-Techne has driven scientific discovery and clinical innovation through a diversified portfolio of industry-leading solutions – from high-quality proteins, antibodies, and small molecules to advanced technologies, including protein analytical instruments and spatial biology platforms, that enable breakthrough research.

"At Bio-Techne, our focus is empowering scientists and clinicians to achieve better answers that lead to more breakthroughs," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "By aligning our portfolio with the fast-paced progression of scientific research, we make it easier for customers to access the solutions they need to advance their work and accelerate scientific progress."

Our updated brand structure strengthens our position as a trusted scientific partner, bringing greater alignment across our expanding portfolio and reinforcing our mission to improve the quality of life by catalyzing advances in science and medicine.

Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bio-Techne

R&D Systems: Empowering better answers in scientific discovery

The R&D Systems portfolio brings together Bio-Techne's trusted proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, small molecules and innovative instruments used by scientists worldwide. R&D Systems solutions help researchers generate reproducible results, validate discoveries, and advance early-stage research towards clinical application with confidence. As the starting point of the scientific journey, R&D Systems provides dependable tools needed to explore, experiment, and uncover new biological insights. R&D Systems also provides key GMP-grade reagents and tools essential for advancing cell and gene therapy workflows.

Bio-Techne Spatial: Empowering better answers in translational research

The Bio-Techne Spatial portfolio leverages technologies that help researchers and clinicians translate biology and disease context across both the gold-standard RNAscope in situ hybridization technology and the automated COMET spatial hyperplex platform. Bio-Techne Spatial solutions enable scalable, high-resolution visualization of RNA and protein with multiomic analysis, delivering exceptional sensitivity and precision to reveal differences in cell structure, identify clinically relevant biomarkers, inform pathology-driven research questions and accelerate therapeutic discovery.

Bio-Techne Diagnostics: Empowering better answers in diagnostics

The Bio-Techne Diagnostics portfolio provides clinical laboratories and IVD manufacturers with assay kits, IVD‑grade reagents, antibodies, molecular controls, calibrators, and proficiency‑testing materials needed to design, develop, and validate reliable diagnostic assays. The portfolio supports the full lifecycle of assay development from early design through deployment at scale. By delivering high-quality raw materials and comprehensive assay solutions, Bio-Techne Diagnostics helps ensure accuracy, strengthens clinical decision‑making, and ultimately contributes to improved patient outcomes.

Related Stories

Together, these three portfolios create a clearer, more connected path for customers by providing a streamlined, end‑to‑end view of Bio‑Techne's solutions, aligning tools and technologies from discovery through translation to clinical diagnostics and accelerating scientific and clinical progress.

Bio-Techne will highlight its newly aligned portfolio at several upcoming scientific meetings, including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego and IMMUNOLOGY2026 in Boston, USA.

Visit R&D Systems and Bio-Techne Spatial at AACR
Visit R&D Systems and Bio-Techne Spatial at AAI

Source:

Bio-Techne Corporation

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bio-Techne. (2026, April 16). Bio-Techne introduces streamlined brand architecture to help customers navigate solutions faster and with greater clarity. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 17, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260416/Bio-Techne-introduces-streamlined-brand-architecture-to-help-customers-navigate-solutions-faster-and-with-greater-clarity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne introduces streamlined brand architecture to help customers navigate solutions faster and with greater clarity". News-Medical. 17 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260416/Bio-Techne-introduces-streamlined-brand-architecture-to-help-customers-navigate-solutions-faster-and-with-greater-clarity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne introduces streamlined brand architecture to help customers navigate solutions faster and with greater clarity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260416/Bio-Techne-introduces-streamlined-brand-architecture-to-help-customers-navigate-solutions-faster-and-with-greater-clarity.aspx. (accessed April 17, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Bio-Techne. 2026. Bio-Techne introduces streamlined brand architecture to help customers navigate solutions faster and with greater clarity. News-Medical, viewed 17 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260416/Bio-Techne-introduces-streamlined-brand-architecture-to-help-customers-navigate-solutions-faster-and-with-greater-clarity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bio-Techne’s Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) sets new standard in spatial biology with protease-free RNAscope multiomics
Bio-Techne to present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bio-Techne expands automation capabilities of popular RNAscope ISH technology