Bio-Techne surpasses 10,000 peer-reviewed publications citing RNAscope technology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bio-Techne Corporation today announced that Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), part of Bio-Techne's Spatial Biology Division, has surpassed 10,000 peer-reviewed publications referencing the use and application of RNAscope ISH technology. Over 50% of these publications were released in the past 3 years, as increasing global customer awareness and expanded market adoption solidify ACD's leadership in spatial biology applications.

Related Stories

As a pioneer in spatial biology, Bio-Techne's broad portfolio of over 50,000 unique RNAscope ISH probes across over 400 species enables its biopharma and academic customers to reveal ground-breaking biologic discoveries, accelerate the development of next generation therapeutics, and deliver life-changing diagnostics. Representing the most referenced spatial biology technology in the industry for RNA biomarkers, RNAscope offers best-in-class single-molecule sensitivity with unrivaled specificity at subcellular resolution. This landmark portfolio of 10,000 scientific publications encompasses applications in cancer and neuroscience, as well as additional areas of research including immunology, infectious disease, cell and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievement of over 10,000 publications referencing RNAscope ISH technology," said Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Genomics Segment. "We are honored by the trust the scientific community has placed in RNAscope to uncover new spatial insights and enable significant breakthroughs across a wide range of diseases."

Source:

Bio-Techne Corporation

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bio-Techne. (2024, April 09). Bio-Techne surpasses 10,000 peer-reviewed publications citing RNAscope technology. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 09, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240409/Bio-Techne-surpasses-10000-peer-reviewed-publications-citing-RNAscope-technology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne surpasses 10,000 peer-reviewed publications citing RNAscope technology". News-Medical. 09 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240409/Bio-Techne-surpasses-10000-peer-reviewed-publications-citing-RNAscope-technology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bio-Techne. "Bio-Techne surpasses 10,000 peer-reviewed publications citing RNAscope technology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240409/Bio-Techne-surpasses-10000-peer-reviewed-publications-citing-RNAscope-technology.aspx. (accessed April 09, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bio-Techne. 2024. Bio-Techne surpasses 10,000 peer-reviewed publications citing RNAscope technology. News-Medical, viewed 09 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240409/Bio-Techne-surpasses-10000-peer-reviewed-publications-citing-RNAscope-technology.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bio-Techne’s Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) sets new standard in spatial biology with protease-free RNAscope multiomics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Trending Stories

More Content from Bio-Techne

See all content from Bio-Techne

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bio-Techne expands automation capabilities of popular RNAscope ISH technology