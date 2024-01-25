Lunaphore and Acd Revolutionize Spatial Biology Research With the Launch of the First Fully Automated, Same-Section, Hyperplex Multiomics Application

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore and Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), will launch the first fully automated spatial multiomics workflow with same-section hyperplex detection of RNA and protein biomarkers.

This state-of-the-art solution revolutionizes the field of predictive biomarker research and drug development. The best-in-class multiomics solution leverages ACD's RNAscope™ HiPlex RNA detection and Lunaphore's universal multiplex sequential immunofluorescence (seqIF™) technology on the COMET™ platform, which performs protein detection with standard, non-conjugated antibodies. The multiomics application will be commercially available in Q2 2024.

Until now, researchers have faced challenges in integrating critical spatial information and accessing true multi-modal, same-cell analysis with full workflow automation. The Company's new multiomics solution for translational research overcomes this gap by enabling the correlation of RNA and protein data at the subcellular level in its spatial tissue context without any user intervention and with the highest throughput in the hyperplex market. This fully automated workflow enables researchers and clinicians to generate highly robust data through reliable and reproducible target detection. It offers complete flexibility in panel design by selecting any protein target with the use of standard reagents, including clinically proven IHC antibodies and RNAscope.

"Combining ACD's leading RNA detection technology with Lunaphore's fully automated high-throughput protein detection capabilities on the COMET system enables a best-in-class multiomics spatial biology solution," commented Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's Chief Operating Officer. "We remain focused on delivering breakthrough spatial technologies that empower researchers and clinicians to push boundaries in healthcare and ultimately improve patient outcomes. With this cutting-edge application, we continue to lead the way and shape the future of the spatial biology market."

The complete multiomics solution will be showcased through a series of activities at the Lunaphore Suite, Curacao 4, at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2024 General Meeting, taking place February 5-8, in Orlando, Florida. To book a meeting or find out more about Lunaphore and ACD's presence at the conference, please visit Lunaphore's website.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About COMET™

COMET™ is the only fully automated, high-throughput, hyperplex platform ensuring scalability and reproducibility without the need to conjugate primary antibodies. COMET™ provides walk-away automation, integrating staining, imaging, and image preprocessing steps to obtain standard hyperplex images. The multiomics capability of COMET™ enables the simultaneous analysis of both RNA and protein data within the spatial context of tissues to enhance the understanding of cellular dynamics and disease processes. COMET™ generates highly robust and reproducible data with full tissue preservation, allowing researchers to perform downstream modalities such as H&E or transcriptomics using the same slide. Its superior tissue profiling capabilities facilitate the analysis of 40 different spatial markers in each automated run on a tissue slide. In contrast to other spatial biology solutions, COMET™ works with off-the-shelf, label-free primary antibodies, making panel design much more flexible and faster than any other hyperplex solution. COMET™ works with regular glass slides from standard histology workflows; it is validated for human and mouse samples and is compatible with any other animal sample. The platform can be used for a wide range of research applications, allowing for a dramatic improvement in the understanding of disease pathology. To learn more about the COMET™ platform, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/comet/