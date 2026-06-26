Innovation AveNEW is a program designed for start-up or emerging companies in the life sciences and lab automation technologies space. This specially designated area of the exhibition will connect you to purchasing influencers and decision-makers from around the world – at no cost.

Companies selected for Innovation AveNEW are given the opportunity to elevate the promotion of their new company, product or service. Innovation AveNEW companies are given a complimentary exhibit kiosk in the designated Innovation AveNEW area of the exhibition floor and pay no fees. Participants are rewarded with access to a global audience and business opportunities, and can opt-in to compete for the SLAS Ignite Award.

Innovation AveNEW companies who opt-in to compete for the SLAS Ignite Award and a chance to win $5,000, will be judged by an SLAS panel on a combination of key concepts, including their marketing plan; market presence and potential; funding prospects; plan for growth; and the existence of balanced company leadership, among other qualities.

For more information about the goals of Innovation AveNEW, download the brochure or listen to the New Matter podcasts linked below.

Download the Innovation AveNEW Brochure

Start Your Innovation AveNEW Application

Want to learn more about how Innovation AveNEW can launch your startup into the stratosphere? Read the latest from "Cruising the AveNEW: How SLAS Boosts Startup Visibility in Life Sciences".