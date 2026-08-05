Cellular senescence drives progression of spinal disc degeneration and pain

A growing body of scientific insight is drawing attention to cellular senescence as a central force in the progression of intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD), a leading contributor to chronic low back pain worldwide. This condition, which significantly impacts mobility and quality of life, is now increasingly understood through the lens of aging-related cellular changes that disrupt the delicate balance of spinal tissues.

At the core of this perspective is the role of senescent cells, which lose their ability to divide and function normally while actively releasing inflammatory and tissue-altering signals. These signals, collectively known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), create a harmful microenvironment that accelerates tissue breakdown and impairs repair processes. Over time, the accumulation of these dysfunctional cells contributes to structural deterioration within the spine.

The intervertebral disc, composed of the nucleus pulposus, annulus fibrosus, and cartilaginous endplates, relies on tightly regulated cellular activity to maintain flexibility and mechanical strength. As highlighted in the diagram on page 2, these components work together to support spinal movement and stability. When senescence disrupts this balance, key changes emerge, including reduced elasticity, increased inflammation, and progressive tissue degeneration.

Multiple biological processes are linked to this decline. Oxidative stress, DNA damage, and mitochondrial dysfunction are among the triggers that push cells into a senescent state. In response, pathways such as NF-κB, p53/p21, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR become altered, further amplifying inflammation and cellular arrest. As shown in the mechanistic illustration on page 6, these pathways interact to promote the release of SASP factors and drive ongoing degeneration within disc tissues.

Importantly, the impact of cellular senescence extends across all major disc components. In the nucleus pulposus, it leads to loss of structural cells and reduced resilience. In the annulus fibrosus, it weakens the outer ring, compromising disc integrity. In the cartilaginous endplates, it disrupts nutrient exchange and promotes calcification, further accelerating degeneration.

Emerging therapeutic strategies are beginning to focus on targeting senescence itself. Approaches that eliminate senescent cells or suppress harmful signaling pathways are being explored as potential ways to restore tissue balance and slow disease progression. These advances signal a shift toward more precise interventions that address the underlying biological drivers of degeneration rather than only its symptoms.

As understanding of cellular senescence deepens, it is becoming clear that this process is not merely a byproduct of aging but a pivotal factor shaping the future of spinal health.