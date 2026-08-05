Cellular senescence drives progression of spinal disc degeneration and pain

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Compuscript LtdAug 5 2026Reviewed

A growing body of scientific insight is drawing attention to cellular senescence as a central force in the progression of intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD), a leading contributor to chronic low back pain worldwide. This condition, which significantly impacts mobility and quality of life, is now increasingly understood through the lens of aging-related cellular changes that disrupt the delicate balance of spinal tissues.

At the core of this perspective is the role of senescent cells, which lose their ability to divide and function normally while actively releasing inflammatory and tissue-altering signals. These signals, collectively known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), create a harmful microenvironment that accelerates tissue breakdown and impairs repair processes. Over time, the accumulation of these dysfunctional cells contributes to structural deterioration within the spine.

The intervertebral disc, composed of the nucleus pulposus, annulus fibrosus, and cartilaginous endplates, relies on tightly regulated cellular activity to maintain flexibility and mechanical strength. As highlighted in the diagram on page 2, these components work together to support spinal movement and stability. When senescence disrupts this balance, key changes emerge, including reduced elasticity, increased inflammation, and progressive tissue degeneration.

Multiple biological processes are linked to this decline. Oxidative stress, DNA damage, and mitochondrial dysfunction are among the triggers that push cells into a senescent state. In response, pathways such as NF-κB, p53/p21, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR become altered, further amplifying inflammation and cellular arrest. As shown in the mechanistic illustration on page 6, these pathways interact to promote the release of SASP factors and drive ongoing degeneration within disc tissues.

Importantly, the impact of cellular senescence extends across all major disc components. In the nucleus pulposus, it leads to loss of structural cells and reduced resilience. In the annulus fibrosus, it weakens the outer ring, compromising disc integrity. In the cartilaginous endplates, it disrupts nutrient exchange and promotes calcification, further accelerating degeneration.

Related Stories

Emerging therapeutic strategies are beginning to focus on targeting senescence itself. Approaches that eliminate senescent cells or suppress harmful signaling pathways are being explored as potential ways to restore tissue balance and slow disease progression. These advances signal a shift toward more precise interventions that address the underlying biological drivers of degeneration rather than only its symptoms.

As understanding of cellular senescence deepens, it is becoming clear that this process is not merely a byproduct of aging but a pivotal factor shaping the future of spinal health.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Guan, Y., et al. (2026) The role and potential therapeutic intervention of cellular senescence in intervertebral disc degeneration. Genes & Diseases. DOI: 10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101871. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352304225003605?via%3Dihub
 

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ESCRT-III proteins play an unexpected role in protecting DNA bridges during cell division
Deramiocel cell therapy slows muscle and heart damage in advanced DMD
New AI model generates detailed maps of aging in brain regions
New stem cell vesicles accelerate diabetic wound healing
Cell junction proteins regulate stem cell signaling and tissue homeostasis
Restricting select amino acids may mimic protein restriction’s healthy aging benefits
New human tissue model tracks aggressive brain tumor infiltration
Child-friendly lung test identifies subtle abnormalities before stem cell transplant

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
When sleep changes in women over 80, it may signal more than aging