Qureight to support Mediar Therapeutics' Phase 2 trial of MTX-474 in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis

Qureight, an end-to-end imaging CRO that provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for clinical trials with a focus on lung and heart disease, and Mediar Therapeutics (Mediar), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing first-in-class therapies designed to halt fibrosis, today announced Qureight's AI-powered 3D quantitative imaging analytics platform and services will be used to support Mediar's Phase 2 EncompaSSc clinical trial. Qureight will evaluate changes in compartment-specific lung biomarkers in people with diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc) treated with MTX-474, a monoclonal antibody therapeutic.

SSc is a complex disease characterized by fibrosis, vasculopathy and inflammation in the lungs, skin and other vital organs. During the trial, Qureight will use its platform to analyze High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) images taken of participants' lungs at screening, and at 24 weeks after treatment with MTX-474. Using precise quantitative imaging analytics of compartment-specific lung biomarkers, Qureight will be able to provide a comprehensive view of changes within the lungs. The study will harness Qureight's multiple imaging models, including Glass8™ for assessment of inflammatory signal, Fibr8™ for quantification of fibrotic lung change, Vascul8™ for evaluation of pulmonary vascular alterations, Air8™ for airway analysis, and Lung8™ for comprehensive lung structural assessment. Together, these models provide a detailed compartment-specific understanding of disease activity and therapeutic response in SSc. Qureight's platform generates immediate results from highly detailed analyzes, enabling more sensitive, rapid and efficient insights into disease stabilization or progression following treatment, compared to traditional image-based analysis of clinical data.

SSc is associated with high morbidity and mortality, and there is a critical need to develop new therapeutics that effectively halt disease progression. MTX-474 is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit EphrinB2, a key protein that drives fibrosis in SSc. Mediar's EncompaSSc trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of MTX-474 in people with dcSSc. The study aims to enroll participants with dcSSc, who will be randomly assigned in a 3:2 ratio to receive MTX-474 or a matching placebo by intravenous infusion. Treatment with MTX-474 will be given every four weeks, and treatment response will be assessed at a 12 week interim analysis, and an end-of-treatment visit at week 24.

"We're proud to have been selected by Mediar Therapeutics to support this important systemic sclerosis study," commented Jessica Payne, Chief Commercial Officer, Qureight. "Our AI-powered imaging platform delivers analysis beyond traditional metrics, providing precise, compartment-specific insights into lung disease. While our full suite of models enables a comprehensive view of lung anatomy, Glass8™ provides sensitive assessment of inflammatory activity, Fibr8™ enables detailed quantification of fibrotic change, Vascul8™ evaluates pulmonary vascular involvement, Air8™ characterizes airway abnormalities and Lung8™ delivers holistic structural lung analysis. Together, these AI-driven biomarkers offer a powerful approach to understanding disease activity and progression in systemic sclerosis."