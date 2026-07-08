New Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer from Siemens Healthineers helps labs deliver fast, consistent results to improve clinical decision-making

Siemens Healthineers now offers U.S. laboratories a comprehensive hematology solution that brings together automation, middleware, and remote digital slide review to help deliver time-sensitive patient results with greater consistency. With nearly 500 million complete blood counts (CBCs) performed annually, workflow inefficiencies can directly impact clinical decision-making. The Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer is designed for mid- to high-volume laboratories to simplify complex hematology workflows and help labs produce reliable, repeatable results – even with understaffing and volume pressures.

Hematology testing acts as a clinical GPS, helping to inform early patient care decisions, Our sustainable, scalable solution helps busy labs avoid workflow bottlenecks." Michele Zwickl, Head of Laboratory Solutions for Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers North America

A key differentiator of the Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer is proprietary 360 ° continuous sample mixing, which helps reduce preanalytical variability by keeping samples in motion prior to analysis. This supports accurate, consistent test results without additional manual steps, even when samples wait before processing. The analyzer can produce test results in as few as 30 seconds, with advanced reticulocyte and platelet parameters available within 60 seconds.

Enhanced process control drives consistent decision-making across staff experience levels. Normal results are automatically released to the laboratory information system while abnormal samples are held for review. Rule-based guidance helps staff follow approved laboratory protocols to address each abnormal result.

Operational efficiency is enhanced through streamlined reagent management and reduced daily maintenance, supporting predictable costs and dependable uptime. "Upgrading to the Atellica HEMA 580 analyzer has transformed our workflow," said Apostolia Barmpoudi, senior biomedical scientist at St. James' University Hospital (Leeds, England). "Interfacing [the analyzers] with total lab automation gives us the flexibility we need, while the speed and consistent uptime keep our lab running at peak efficiency."

Laboratory workflows are further enhanced with Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT imaging platforms, which operate alongside the Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer to deliver high-resolution, AI-powered digital morphology for peripheral blood smears. Bi-directional connectivity with Atellica Data Manager enables remote review of CBC results and differentials within a unified digital workspace, while connectivity to multidisciplinary automation tracks enables labs to scale their operations as testing demands evolve.

By combining automation, intelligent sample handling, AI-powered morphology, and integrated connectivity, Siemens Healthineers provides a complete hematology solution that helps labs deliver accurate, timely, and clinically actionable results. Together, these technologies help laboratories deliver faster, more consistent CBC results, reduce variability, and maintain dependable workflows.