Limbcare collaborates with Disabled Golf Association to launch inaugural Golf Day

August 26, 2017

National charity Limbcare, which supports amputees across the UK, has partnered with the Disabled Golf Association to launch their inaugural Golf Day, to raise funds for both worthwhile causes. It is the first time Limbcare and the Disabled Golf Association have worked collaboratively and the day will bring together the able bodied and the disabled for a day of fun, competition, and fundraising.  

The Golf Day will take place on Friday 29th September 2017 at Royal Ascot Golf Course. Entry is £180 for a team of four, or £45 per person. The day will include breakfast, 4 Ball Better Ball with Shotgun Start and a two course meal. In addition Nearest Pin, Longest Drive and Beat the Pro competitions will be taking place, followed by a Raffle and Auction.

Ray Edwards MBE, Founder of Limbcare and the longest surviving quad amputee in the UK, commented:

Working with the Disabled Golf Association (DGA) will provide us with an excellent opportunity to expand our reach, raise much needed funds and raise the profile of this wonderfully therapeutic sport. The DGA does wonderful work in supporting people less able bodied to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors and learn new skills.

Graeme Robertson from the Disabled Golf Association commented:

We are delighted to be launching this fundraising event with Limbcare. This is a perfect opportunity to bring together the able bodied and the limb impaired to show whatever our challenges we are all able to take benefit from a healthy lifestyle, the great outdoors and a sport requiring discipline and skill.

As well as welcoming attendees, both charities are looking for corporate sponsors to sponsor a hole or donate raffle prizes. So please feel free to get in touch to support this worthwhile event by e-mailing [email protected] for an application form or to find out more information.


