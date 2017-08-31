Aridhia signs pioneering research and innovation platform deal with Great Ormond Street Hospital

August 31, 2017

Aridhia, the cloud-based data analysis platform provider, has agreed a new ten-year deal with Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (GOSH) which will see it deliver the research and innovation component of the Trust’s multi-year digital transformation program.

Under the agreement, the Trust will adopt the ‘ecosystem’ edition of AnalytiXagility, Aridhia’s cloud based data analysis platform. Functioning as the Trust’s digital research environment, AnalytiXagility will be used to enable, accelerate and transform the way GOSH manages its research projects. The service will be integrated with the Trust’s new Electronic Patient Record system.

Designed to enhance the way researchers access and analyze data in a secure and reproducible way, AnalytiXagility will enable research teams to rapidly access and extract value from a rich source of data in order to accelerate the translation of pioneering research into clinical practice.

Chris Roche, CEO of Aridhia, said:

Great Ormond Street Hospital is world-renowned and it is an honor to be given the opportunity to support such extraordinary researchers deliver ground-breaking research across multiple clinical domains. For Great Ormond Street to select AnalytiXagility after a rigorous 12-month procurement process is great endorsement of our vision to accelerate clinical research.

The Trust was seeking a secure, scalable research platform that would allow their teams to collaborate on analysis and deliver rapid, auditable and reproducible results. AnalytiXagility satisfies these requirements. We are very much looking forward to working with them on this next stage of their research journey.

Aridhia’s cloud-based data platform offers a secure, neutral and supportive environment to conduct research and helps to facilitate collaboration around data collection, curation, and management, as well as offering access to an advanced suite of analytical tools and technologies.

Dr. Peter Steer, Chief Executive, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children Foundation Trust said:

We look forward to working with Aridhia to develop an innovative platform which will transform the way we undertake and collaborate on research. This will allow us to bring more life-saving treatments to children with rare diseases in the UK and worldwide.

