Children likely to experience post-traumatic stress post-hurricane Harvey

August 31, 2017

As flood waters recede, families along the Gulf Coast need to watch for post-traumatic stress among children and adolescents, says a Virginia Tech expert in trauma psychology in the areas of natural and technological disasters.

"Symptoms will likely include flashbacks, nightmares, anger, lack of concentration, and sleep problems," said Professor Russell Jones. "Those who were most impacted by the flood, such as having to evacuate, being rescued, having difficulty finding shelter, almost drowning, or knowing someone who died are most likely to show such symptoms."

Related Stories

Additionally, those who were experiencing previous difficulties, or possess a previous psychological disorder are at greater likelihood for developing such symptoms and disorders.

Quoting Professor Jones

On how parents model behavior: "Young children may have less difficulty coping with the storm due to their inability to fully comprehend what has taken place. One predictor of how well they will do is often based on how well parents do. Parents who exhibit appropriate methods of coping will have children who also cope well. Those parents who show great difficulty will have children who show similar patterns of difficulty."

On the risk of overprotection: "Parents may find themselves overprotective of their children because of this experience. Unfortunately, such overprotection has been found to lead to negative consequences."

On factors that mitigate: "Psychologists have focused on five factors that will help to mitigate the psychological fallout of an event like Harvey. Those include promoting a sense of safety, sense of calming, self and collective efficacy, connectedness, and hope."

On possible positive outcomes: "There can be growth following such events. Following Hurricane Katrina, one study found victims had a greater love for family members, they felt that they were better able to cope with the storm than they thought, and greater faith and spirituality."

Source:

https://vt.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unintended births may lead to depressive symptoms in early adulthood of children
Canadian children fall short of daily dietary recommendations on school days
ESCMID conference brings together renowned experts to address most pressing questions on vaccines
Wayne State awarded NIH grant to improve outcomes, care for African American adolescents with asthma
Equivital’s wearable technology can protect soldiers from heat stress injuries, fatalities
Wearable robotic exoskeleton could alleviate crouch gait in children with cerebral palsy
Novartis gets FDA approval for novel immunocellular therapy to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL
Most people with self-perceived memory problems experience severe stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers explore complex relationship between weight and asthma in children