Research project seeks to streamline indictments, prosecutions of opiate dealers

October 6, 2017

Streamlining investigations and prosecutions of opiate dealers is goal of three-year U.S. Department of Justice-funded research

Seeking faster indictments and prosecutions of drug dealers after opioid overdose deaths, Case Western Reserve University researchers will re-work protocols followed by Cleveland-area law enforcement.

Supported by nearly $1 million from the National Institute of Justice, an agency of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the project seeks to improve the local response to a national crisis--the ever-increasing number of people killed by opiates.

Related Stories

The guidelines under revision were created just three years ago, when Cuyahoga County's opiate death toll reached a then-record 353 people. In 2017, that figure will more than double--to 860--according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

"To fit the new reality of this epidemic, we need to update how our community responds--from hospital systems, to police, first responders and many others," said Daniel J. Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.

Researchers will analyze all of the county's overdose cases from 2014-17, including those successfully and unsuccessfully prosecuted, in addition to interviewing dozens of prosecutors, police and medical examiners.

The data will shape a new protocol focused on preserving evidence in all heroin-related incidents--not just those involving a death.

"Some people overdose 10 times before dying. Information from these incidents can be of more value in arresting and prosecuting dealers," said Flannery, the Semi J. and Ruth W. Begun Professor.

Source:

http://case.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

A long and winding road: Kicking heroin in an opioid ‘treatment desert’
For low-income drug users, Medi-Cal offers a fresh start
Opioid abuse and dependence diagnoses found among all age group in urban, rural settings
New vaccine could offer protection against opioid combinations
People in recovery worry GOP Medicaid cuts would put treatment out of reach
Opioid use disorder rises with little being done to curb the menace says new study
Opioid overdose death toll continues upward trend
Study develops correction methods to provide more accurate estimates of opioid, heroin deaths

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study uncovers disturbing trends in prescribing opioids for nonmalignant chronic pain