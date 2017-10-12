EKF Diagnostics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics collaborate on a new diabetic ketoacidosis assay

October 12, 2017

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, and EKF Diagnostics (EKF) today announced an agreement that allows Ortho customers to access to Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay, an important marker used in conjunction with clinical findings and other lab tests for the diagnosis and management of ketoacidosis and its main causative factor, diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

The high-quality, fully automated assay is now available for use on Ortho’s VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication that can lead to a disruption of chemical balance in the body, and can be fatal if left undiagnosed. EKF’s enzymatic Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay is used primarily for determining both the presence and degree of ketosis in suspected diabetic ketoacidosis cases.

Related Stories

The BHB assay produces a quantitative value that is specific to the BHB ‘ketone body’. These qualities make the BHB assay the new clinical diagnostic standard of care for ketone testing.

“Ortho is committed to delivering a broad menu of assays to our customers in the clinical lab, whether through in-house development or collaborations like the one with EKF,” said Ortho’s chief Operating Officer Robert Yates.

Ortho and EKF are collaborating to provide the BHB assay as a validated MicroTip Partnership Assay (MPA) application in the U.S. and Canada. This MPA utilizes the User Defined Assay (UDA) feature, which provides the capability to program assay parameters as defined in the EKF- Stanbio Assay Application Sheet.

The Beta-Hydroxybutyrate LiquiColor® assay has been CLIA classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a MODERATE complexity assay on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and VITROS® 5600 Integrated System.

“Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition, and our collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will help to deliver the important BHB assay to their existing customers” said EKF’s Diagnostics Head of Sales, Gilbert Mejia.

EKF Diagnostics’ Stanbio Chemistry portfolio is a broad range of liquid-stable reagents, calibrators, standards and controls. LiquiColor® and Liqui-UV® reagents are designed for maximum stability, ease-of-use and are optimized for today’s chemistry analyzers. In addition to its BHB test for ketosis, EKF continues to build on its successful range of esoteric reagents.

Source:

EKF Diagnostics

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Another study to show the performance of the Quo-Test® HbA1c analyzer by EKF meets criteria
EKF Diagnostics issues new educational guide to ‘Diabetes and HbA1c testing’
ß-Hydroxybutyrate LiquiColor® reagent system to detect ketosis
EKF Diagnostics' new POC connectivity solution for HbA1c analyzers to be showcased at Medica 2016
New clinical chemistry analyzer highlighted by EKF Diagnostics at Arab Health 2016
Advances in POC diabetes testing: an interview with Gavin Jones
EKF Diagnostics expands the distribution of its Procalcitonin LiquiColor® Test into Eastern Europe, Middle East and APAC regions
Critical evaluation of EKF Diagnostics’ Quo-Test analyzer released

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

More Content from EKF Diagnostics

See all content from EKF Diagnostics
You might also like... ×
EKF Diagnostics' new POC connectivity solution for HbA1c analyzers to be showcased at Medica 2016