PSV soccer club to adopt Philips’ Lumify portable ultrasound for diagnosis of players’ injuries

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, today announced that PSV Eindhoven will be the first professional soccer club in the world to use Philips Lumify for the diagnosis of injuries and the acute care of its players.

It currently takes around 12 hours before a definitive diagnosis of a player’s injury can be made, delaying the drafting of a treatment plan and creating a psychological burden for the player. With the Philips Lumify portable ultrasound device for tablets and smartphones, PSV's medical staff can now make a first diagnosis of suspected injuries immediately, anytime anywhere.

“Philips Lumify is an extremely beneficial tool, and particularly useful in an environment where immediate injury analysis is needed,” says PSV’s Medical Director Wart van Zoest. “We can now make diagnoses and decisions much faster, anywhere in the sports complex and even when we’re traveling. This enables us to offer better care to our players and address injuries as soon as they happen.”

Diagnostic ultrasound on the sports field

With advanced ultrasound processing built into the body of the Philips Lumify hand-held ultrasound transducer, a physician only needs to download the Lumify app to a compatible tablet or smartphone from the Google Play Store, connect the transducer and launch the app. They can then make fast, informed diagnosis and treatment decisions. Featuring exceptional image quality, Lumify can be used for a variety of clinical applications including cardiology, abdominal, musculoskeletal, lung and obstetrics/gynecology exams. Already available in North America, France, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Italy, Singapore, the system will now also be available in the Netherlands and Belgium. Equipped with the full range of Lumify transducers, doctors now have the ability to assess patients in more care settings, including the sports field.

“Philips' app-based ultrasound delivers exceptional image quality through a compatible smart device,” says Carmen Silverstandt, Business Manager Ultrasound at Philips Benelux. “This supports our vision of putting high-quality ultrasound in the hands of more professionals to serve more patients in more locations.”

Long lasting partnership between Philips and PSV

The partnership between Philips and PSV goes back more than a hundred years and is unique in both the Netherlands and Europe. Philips employees founded the club in 1913, and since then the soccer club, which is based in Eindhoven, has played in both national and European leagues. Philips has always been closely involved with PSV’s activities, not only by being a sponsor but also by providing cutting-edge technologies to support the club.