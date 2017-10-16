Plague outbreak in Madagascar kills 57 and rages on

By October 16, 2017

The plague outbreak in Madagascar is killing scores of people and affecting hundreds. Last estimated on the 12th of October 2017, there are 57 reported deaths due to the disease with 680 down with the infection. Of these 25 deaths and 329 cases are from the capital city of Antananarivo.

The cases and deaths due to this infection are reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) in Madagascar.

Madagascar faces plagues outbreaks almost yearly and there are hundreds of patients each year coming down with this infection. This year however has been different say experts. For one, this year the infections have begun earlier than every year making it a possibility that many more might be infected this year. Also the health officials report that this year the infections seemed to be occurring in the urban areas too unlike previous years.

The two of Madagascar’s largest cities, Antananarivo and Toamasina, are affected this year. Pneumonic plague that can easily be transmitted from one person to another is also on the rise this year, the reports suggest. Since 12th of October, the 684 cases include 474 cases of pneumonic plagues, 156 cases of bubonic plague and 1 case of septicemic plague. An additional 54 are not yet classified. At least 10 Madagascar cities from 35 out of the total 114 districts have been affected by plague say the reports.

As an effort to curb the outbreak the government is supplying antibiotics to protect and treat the cases of plague. Schools and all other public places are being sprayed with disinfectants that would control the fleas and the rats that could transmit the infection.

Public gatherings, schools etc. are closed at present to deal with the spread of the infection says the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC). Aids and help is being provided by numerous organizations including the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, WHO, Medecins Sans Frontieres, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Institute Pasteur etc.

The WHO, on the 6th of this month supplied 1.2 million doses of antibiotics and released emergency funds to the tune of $1.5 million to combat this infection. The Red Cross has contributed over a million dollars to start treatment centres and also to train health care workers to monitor and control the spread of the infection through awareness.

Related Stories

Plague

Plague is a bacterial infection also known as the Black Death as it wiped out a significant population of the world in the mid 1300’s killing 75 to 200 million Europeans and Asians. The infection is caused by a bacteria Yersinia pestis.

The bacteria spreads from animal to animal via fleas. The bite of an infected flea can carry the infection from one rat to another. Rats spread a type of plague called the bubonic plague that leads to formation of painful and swollen lymph nodes that are called bubos. In addition there is high fever. Another type of plague that is more dangerous is the pneumonic plague that leads to a severe life-threatening lung infection.

This form of infection spreads via aerosols that are released in the air as an infected person coughs or sneezes. This infection is very severe and within 12 to 24 hours of contracting the infection, an infected person may die. If detected early both bubonic and pneumonic plague can be effectively treated with antibiotics.

A rarer form of the infection is the septicemic plague. Here the infection spreads to the blood and affects all the tissues making them black and necrotic.

According to the WHO, plague is a disease of “poverty” caused mainly by the unsanitary living conditions. Pneumonic plague however can spread to not-so-poor individuals too because it is air-borne, the experts say. Madagascar has been fighting plague for a hundred years when steamships from India in 1898 brought in rats that were infected with this bacteria. In the 1930’s the disease was supressed to a great extent, only to reappear in the recent times for the last few decades.  The Democratic Republic of Congo and Peru too face regular serious outbreaks of plague.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Hand washing behavior leads to reduction in bacterial growth, experiment shows
New model predicts how E. coli bacteria respond to temperature changes, genetic mutations
C-section kids could be at greater risk of being overweight due to differences in their gut bacteria
New test identifies antibiotic-resistant bacteria in 30 minutes
UTHealth researchers to study how gut bacteria play role in development of diabetes
Skipping breakfast may increase the risk of atherosclerosis, study finds
Researchers discover that beneficial bacteria in yogurt may affect severity of lupus
Good-guy bacteria may help individuals respond well to cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Houston Methodist researchers find pathway for treating diseases caused by flesh-eating bacteria