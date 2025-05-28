New biomarkers could help improve detection and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BirminghamMay 28 2025

Scientists have discovered a range of 'biomarkers' that could help to improve detection and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases (GIDs) such as gastric cancer (GC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Researchers found that certain gut bacteria and metabolites are linked to each disease - suggesting that these biomarkers could help in early, less invasive diagnosis of GIDs, with some markers indicating risk across multiple diseases.

They used advanced machine learning and AI-based algorithms to analyse microbiome and metabolome datasets from patients with GC, CRC, and IBD. Their cross-disease analysis revealed that models trained on GC data could successfully predict IBD biomarkers, and CRC models could predict GC biomarkers with high accuracy.

The research team, based at the University of Birmingham Dubai (Part of Health Data Science MSc Programme), University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK, and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust published its findings in Journal of Translational Medicine.

Current diagnostic methods like endoscopy and biopsies are effective but can be invasive, expensive, and sometimes miss diseases at early stages.

Our analysis offers a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms driving disease progression and identifies key biomarkers for targeted therapies. These biomarkers could help identify diseases earlier and more accurately, leading to better, more personalised treatment."

Dr. Animesh Acharjee, Lead Co-Author, University of Birmingham

The study reveals that, for example, in GC bacteria from the Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, and Actinobacteria groups were common, and changes in certain metabolites like dihydrouracil and taurine were noted. Some of these biomarkers were also relevant for IBD, suggesting overlap between the diseases but, while these markers worked well for detecting IBD, they were less effective for CRC.

For CRC, bacteria such as Fusobacterium and Enterococcus, and metabolites like isoleucine and nicotinamide, were significant - sometimes overlapping with those for GC, indicating possible shared pathways in disease development.

Related Stories

In IBD, bacteria from the Lachnospiraceae family and metabolites like urobilin and glycerate were important, with some of these markers also involved in cancer pathways, showing how these diseases are interconnected.

The research team simulated gut microbial growth and metabolite fluxes, revealing significant metabolic differences between healthy and diseased states.

"Our study's cross-disease analysis emphasised the potential of using microbial and metabolic biomarkers identified in one GID to predict another," added Dr. Acharjee. "This innovative approach could lead to the development of universal diagnostic tools to revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of for multiple gastrointestinal conditions."

The research team now plans to further explore the clinical applications of their findings, including the development of non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted therapies based on the identified biomarkers. They also aim to validate their models in larger, diverse patient cohorts and investigate these biomarkers' potential in predicting other related diseases.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Philip, D., et al. (2025). Deciphering microbial and metabolic influences in gastrointestinal diseases-unveiling their roles in gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, and inflammatory bowel disease. Journal of Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1186/s12967-025-06552-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Wastewater monitoring offers new tool for cervical cancer prevention
Global warming contributes to higher cancer mortality in women
Oxygen deficiency in the colon cancer microenvironment can promote tumor growth
Rare cancer gene found in sperm donor sparks European regulatory concerns
Machine learning tool identifies metabolic clues in colorectal cancer
NUS researchers develop breakthrough gene delivery technology for immune cells
New genetic mutation linked to increased prostate cancer risk in Ashkenazi Jewish men
Natural compounds from Brazilian plants show promise against stomach cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New AI blood test tracks pancreatic cancer treatment response