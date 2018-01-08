Student nurses celebrate achievements at University of Bolton

January 8, 2018

The first nurses in England to complete self-funded studies celebrate as they approach graduation from the University of Bolton. The non-commissioned pre-registration course was developed in addition to Health Education England’s commissioned students and ensures local talent ‘stays local’, supporting nearby healthcare initiatives.

Prof. George E Holmes DL and Karen Partington, Chief Executive Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with nursing students

Eleven student nurses, who this week are approaching the end of their three-year self-funded studies, are celebrating their achievements at the University of Bolton before graduating and taking their places in hospitals across the North West later this year.

The occasion marks the first cohort of nurses to conclude their training since the government-funded bursary scheme for undergraduate nurses was withdrawn in 2017. The students all applied for a standard degree loan and started their courses in February 2015. Undertaking their practical training at Preston & Chorley (Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust), the nurses will formally graduate in summer 2018 and all go directly into employment in the North West.

The University of Bolton has pioneered the self-funded degree training course and provided the first non-commissioned nursing program in England, with subsequent intakes of undergraduate nurses now studying at teaching hospitals in Manchester, Bolton and shortly, Wigan. The University has a further target intake of 290 nursing undergraduates in 2018, starting in January, May and September.  

“We are incredibly proud of our first group of nurses as they conclude their training.” said Professor George E Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton. “Their hard work and the commitment of both University staff and local teaching hospitals has resulted in nursing students recruited and trained locally, who will go into work at local hospitals, supporting Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust along with Greater Manchester’s 2021 vision for healthcare.”

Nursing student Sanna Hussain commented:

The support, knowledge and skills I have gained during my time at the University of Bolton will help me enormously throughout my career. By running this program, the University has enabled me to fulfil my dream of becoming a nurse, something that a few years ago, I was not sure would be possible.

The University of Bolton ranked number one in England for teaching quality across its nursing courses in The Times & The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018, and the University was rated first in Greater Manchester for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2017.

