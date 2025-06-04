Rethinking healthcare through the science of aging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USJun 4 2025

A new editorial was published in Aging (Aging-US) Volume 17, Issue 5, on May 29, 2025, titled "Rethinking healthcare through aging biology."

In this scientific editorial, Aging (Aging-US) Editor-in-Chief Marco Demaria from the European Research Institute for the Biology of Ageing (ERIBA), University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) and the University of Groningen (RUG) advocates for healthcare reform that addresses the biological drivers of aging rather than individual chronic conditions. The article proposes that targeting the root causes of age-related diseases through aging biology could revolutionize preventive care, extend healthspan, and reduce long-term healthcare costs. This proactive approach aligns with a growing body of aging research focused on improving healthy longevity.

Dr. Demaria explains that today's disease-focused model is inadequate for aging populations, who often suffer from multimorbidity-the presence of multiple chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. These overlapping conditions, rooted in common aging mechanisms, overwhelm healthcare systems and lead to complex treatments with limited success. The editorial suggests that identifying and intervening in the biological aging process could prevent such diseases before they emerge.

In the editorial, Dr. Demaria outlines three healthcare paradigms. The first is the existing system, which reacts to disease after symptoms appear. The second involves intervening once age-related damage begins, using new tools such as senolytics, which eliminate harmful senescent cells, and rapalogs, which regulate cellular metabolism. The third and most forward-looking model focuses on preventing aging-related damage before it starts. This strategy supports lifelong biological balance and seeks to avoid early molecular decline through continuous health maintenance.

Prevention is key in this model. Lifestyle choices-such as exercise, a healthy diet, quality sleep, and stress reduction-play a vital role in slowing the aging process. Dr. Demaria also points to the promise of biological age diagnostics-tools or tests that estimate a person's biological age-which allow people to track their physiological aging and adopt personalized interventions. Additionally, optimizing maternal nutrition and early-life health can contribute to lifelong disease prevention.

To support this shift, the editorial calls for major changes in medical education. Physicians must be trained in geroscience, healthspan optimization, and personalized preventive care. This knowledge will prepare future clinicians not just to treat disease, but to delay or prevent it altogether. Collaboration among healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers will be essential for building this new system.

​​"The third paradigm-preventing aging-related damage-demands a systemic shift toward predictive and preventative research, with an emphasis on multi-omic data, lifestyle interventions, and early-life interventions."

By redefining medicine around the science of aging, Dr. Demaria's editorial highlights the path toward healthier aging, longer life expectancy, and a more sustainable healthcare future.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Demaria, M. (2025). Rethinking healthcare through aging biology. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206262.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Intestinal bacteria and their metabolites contribute directly to vascular aging
Aging metabolism reduces effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy
Morning coffee helps women stay sharp and strong as they age
Telehealth in home healthcare faces setbacks amid lack of federal reimbursements
Unlocking the secrets of human longevity and healthy aging
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
Vitamin D supplements help preserve telomere length in aging adults
Rethinking the mitochondrial theory of aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral 8-aminoguanine protects aging eyes and preserves vision in preclinical study