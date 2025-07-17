New tool measures how quickly muscles age to predict sarcopenia risk

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) Volume 17, Issue 6, on June 9, 2025, titled "Developing a quantitative estimate of muscle age acceleration by a novel phenotypic clock: cross-sectional study in healthy, middle-aged and older adults."

In this study, led by first authors Lucia Ventura, Antonella Cano and Marco Morrone, along with corresponding author Franca Deriu from the University of Sassari, researchers introduce a new method to predict how muscles age, offering an early warning system for sarcopenia, the condition of age-related muscle loss. The study demonstrates how a simple, low-cost approach can identify middle-aged and older adults at higher risk for declining muscle health, allowing timely preventive strategies.

The researchers developed a tool called Muscle Age Acceleration (MAA), which measures how quickly an individual's muscles are aging compared to their actual age. By analyzing physical performance tests and body composition in 215 healthy participants aged 50 to 90 years, the researchers found that about 25% of individuals experience accelerated muscle aging. These individuals had a higher probability of developing sarcopenia, despite appearing healthy and not yet having received a diagnosis of the condition.

Sarcopenia reduces muscle strength and physical performance, being a growing concern for older adults. It contributes to frailty, falls, and an increased risk of disability. Despite greater awareness, this condition often goes undetected until significant muscle loss occurs. This new muscular clock offers an opportunity to detect subtle changes in muscle health before they progress to more severe stages.

By using common tests such as handgrip strength, walking speed, and mobility assessments, the MAA tool can classify individuals as having accelerated, normal, or decelerated muscle aging. Those with accelerated muscle aging also showed small changes in blood markers, suggesting early and hidden inflammation linked to muscle decline. This finding indicates that MAA may act as both a predictor of muscle-related aging and an indicator of overall health risks.

"According to MAA, three trajectories were identified: accelerated agers displayed higher risk for sarcopenia (19%), as compared to normal (9%; p < 0.0001) and decelerated (2%; p < 0.0001), paralleled by significant subclinical alterations of haemato-chemical markers in accelerated agers."

If validated in future studies, this innovative approach could transform how clinicians and caregivers screen for early signs of sarcopenia. Its simplicity makes it suitable for use in clinics and community settings, helping older adults maintain independence and quality of life as they age.

In summary, these findings highlight the importance of monitoring muscle health and physical performance in older adults. By detecting early signs of muscle aging with tools like MAA, interventions such as exercise and dietary changes can be introduced earlier, potentially delaying or preventing sarcopenia and its complications.