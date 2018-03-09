Uniqsis introduces new heater module for flow chemistry GSM chip reactors

March 9, 2018

Uniqsis announces HotChip - a new standalone heater module that provides precise temperature control of flow chemistry glass static mixer (GSM) chip reactors.

The Uniqsis range of chemically-resistant borosilicate glass chip reactor blocks can be used as static mixers to ensure effective mixing before a coil reactor or to perform fast exothermic experiments such as nitration’s or bromination’s where reaction times are often less than 1 minute.

Available in sizes from 270µl to 20 ml - GSM chips from Uniqsis can be used to perform reactions from -80°C to over 225°C. GSM chips up to 2 ml can be operated up to 40-bar and are available in 2-channel or 3-channel configuration.  Larger GSM chips of 10ml and 20 ml have a premixing channel followed by a residence domain and can operate up to 10-bar.

Incorporating a clear, bright LED display, HotChip is very easy to use as a standalone module. Simply 'push-to-set' and 'push-to-start' using the rotary controller. Alternatively, HotChip™ can be remotely controlled using a FlowSyn flow reactor system, a Binary Pump Module™ or using the powerful Uniqsis FlowControl system control software.

The HotChip insulated cover features a cut-out that allows it to be conveniently removed and refitted without the need to disconnect the fluidic connections. An enhanced cool-down option is available which utilizes the low pressure compressed supply available in most laboratory fume hoods to accelerate cooling.

Source:

http://www.uniqsis.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »