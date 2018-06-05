Clinical study of FreeHand system demonstrates significant reduction in operating time

OR Productivity Ltd (ORP) announced the results of a clinical study of the FreeHand robotic camera holder presented at the 26th International Congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES). Conducted by the surgical team at Salisbury District Hospital the study compared the use of the FreeHand system with manual camera holding in laparoscopic anti-reflux surgery (fundoplication.) The results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in operating time of 36 minutes as well as a trend towards fewer adverse events, shorter length of stay and less post-operative clinic visits.

ORP CEO Jeremy Russell commented:

These results confirm the FreeHand benefits that are being reported to us across our user base. The still image provided by the robotic system enables faster and more precise surgery with a corresponding improvement in results. I would like to thank the team at Salisbury for their work on this study showing the potential of FreeHand to help improve surgical efficiency within the NHS."

The mean length of stay was 1.5 days in the FreeHand-assisted group compared with 2 days in the conventional group. Complications were both fewer 16% vs 30% and less severe with all complications in the FreeHand group Grade 1 on the Clavien-Dindo classification system, compared with 87% of complications in the manual groups classified as Grade 2 or higher. 11% of patients in the FreeHand group required more than one post-operative clinic visit compared with 25% in the manual group.

“Case times significantly shortened, real savings, a trend to improved outcomes and a great tool for training. What is there not to like?” said Mr. Charles Ranabaldo, Consultant General and Vascular Surgeon Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust and investigator on the study.

The FreeHand system has been used in over 10,000 procedures to date and is available for sale in Europe, Japan and the U.S.A.