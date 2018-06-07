New grant provides $300,000 in funding to create young patient safety researchers

The Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) and Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER), charitable arms of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), today announced a call for applications for their new perioperative patient safety Mentored Research Training Grant. The grant has been founded jointly by the foundations, recognizing the overlap in their missions regarding developing physician investigators and advancing patient safety. Applications will be accepted between June 7, 2018 and December 14, 2018.

"The APSF's mission is to improve the quality of care for patients during anesthesia and surgery by encouraging and conducting patient safety research and education as well as related programs and campaigns," said Mark A. Warner, M.D., APSF president. "With this new grant in collaboration with FAER, we plan to honor that mission by helping to create scientists focused on patient safety."

The grant will provide up to $300,000 in funding over a two-year period. The grant will fund patient safety research directly relevant to the perioperative care of patients, as well as chronic pain and critical care medicine. For this grant, patient safety is defined as the avoidance, prevention and improvement of adverse outcomes or injuries stemming from health care processes. The ultimate goal is that no patient is harmed in a preventable fashion by the medical care they receive.

"FAER is dedicated to developing the next generation of physician scientists in anesthesiology," said Paloma Toledo, M.D., M.P.H., chair, FAER Board of Directors. "The primary purpose of this grant is to train rigorous patient safety researchers who can then compete successfully for federal grants as a principal investigator."