Common gynecological complaints that doctors should know

June 28, 2018

Gynecological complaints account for a large burden of day-to-day practice in family medicine, in hospital emergency rooms, and to doctors under specialist training. Each symptom warrants careful consideration of a wide range of possible differential diagnoses, some of which seem inconspicuous while others may be unfamiliar to the less experienced.

Professor Tay, an eminent gynecologist and faculty in under-graduate and post-graduate medical education at Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore, has published his cumulative experience of more than thirty years in a book entitled Gynecology Clinics Illustrated.

In this book, the common symptoms women present to gynecologic clinics are discussed and the related medical conditions are illustrated in clinical photographs in color. The reading simulates clinical exposure in real-life encounters. The book also serves as a ready reference to differential diagnosis by the presenting symptoms.

This book fills the gap of inadequate exposure of doctors-in-training in gynecologic clinics from the competitive demand of widening curriculum in medical education. It also acts as a companion to doctors in family medicine.

https://www.worldscientific.com/page/pressroom/2018-06-25-03

