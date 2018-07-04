Candida Auris testing kit for use in hospital hygiene applications announced by Bruker

July 4, 2018

At the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology  meeting, Bruker announces Fungiplex™ Candida Auris, a new research-use-only, real-time PCR assay and kit for the detection of Candida auris in hospital hygiene applications.

C. auris is a fungal pathogen capable of causing serious invasive infections in vulnerable patients, which may result in severe illness or death. Often resistant to the most commonly used antifungal drug treatments, it can be transmitted relatively easily between patients, their families and healthcare professional, either directly or through contaminated surfaces or equipment. Outbreaks of C. auris have been observed in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, raising a need to rapidly identify sources of contamination for efficient implementation of infection control measures.

The Fungiplex Candida Auris kit is not intended to be a diagnostic medical device, but is intended to act as an effective epidemiological tool for monitoring hospital environments, and as a research tool allowing investigation of patient colonization. The Fungiplex™ family of tests can be run on multiple real-time PCR platforms under identical conditions, in a user-friendly format, with results reported in less than 2 hours from DNA extraction.

Candida auris is also covered by the comprehensive reference library of Bruker´s market-leading MALDI Biotyper platform for the fast, nearly universal identification of bacterial and fungal species from plate cultures, or from positive blood cultures using the CE-IVD marked Rapid SepsiTyper kit. Bruker recently also has received U.S. FDA clearance for the identification of C. auris from plate cultures on the MALDI Biotyper CA system: See: www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm605336.htm

Dr. David Eustace, Head of Infectious Fungal Disease (IFD) detection at Bruker, commented:

The new Fungiplex Candida Auris assay forms an important part of our broadening IFD portfolio. The addition of various culture-free, rapid Fungiplex PCR tests for IFD strengthens the range of options that is now available from Bruker in the fields of infection control and hospital hygiene, alongside the recently released IR Biotyper strain typing system and the industry-leading MALDI Biotyper species ID platform. From rapid detection to in-depth proteomic fingerprinting, Bruker can now address a wide range of customer needs in infection control and hospital hygiene."

Source:

https://www.bruker.com/news/bruker-expands-portfolio-for-testing-of-candida-auris-an-emerging-multidrug-resistant-pathogen-in-human-healthcare.html

Posted in: Microbiology | Genomics | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bruker enters collaboration with JMI Laboratories for fungal identification by proteomics fingerprinting
Bruker introduces innovative Sierra SPR-32 system at European SLAS 2018 meeting
Innovative RapifleX MALDI-TOF/TOF showcased by Bruker
New collaboration integrates Intabio's Blaze solution with Bruker's mass spectrometers
Bruker launches new autoflex™ speed MALDI-TOF(/TOF) with 2 kHz Smartbeam™ Laser
Introducing the innovative timsTOF mass spectrometer
MetaboBASE personal libraryTM introduced by Bruker
Bruker’s MALDI Biotyper receives AOAC-OMA approval for confirmation, identification of food pathogens

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

More Content from Bruker Daltonics

See all content from Bruker Daltonics
You might also like... ×
RapifleX MALDI PharmaPlus Solution for uHTS launched by Bruker