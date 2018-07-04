Candida Auris testing kit for use in hospital hygiene applications announced by Bruker

At the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology meeting, Bruker announces Fungiplex™ Candida Auris, a new research-use-only, real-time PCR assay and kit for the detection of Candida auris in hospital hygiene applications.

C. auris is a fungal pathogen capable of causing serious invasive infections in vulnerable patients, which may result in severe illness or death. Often resistant to the most commonly used antifungal drug treatments, it can be transmitted relatively easily between patients, their families and healthcare professional, either directly or through contaminated surfaces or equipment. Outbreaks of C. auris have been observed in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, raising a need to rapidly identify sources of contamination for efficient implementation of infection control measures.

The Fungiplex Candida Auris kit is not intended to be a diagnostic medical device, but is intended to act as an effective epidemiological tool for monitoring hospital environments, and as a research tool allowing investigation of patient colonization. The Fungiplex™ family of tests can be run on multiple real-time PCR platforms under identical conditions, in a user-friendly format, with results reported in less than 2 hours from DNA extraction.

Candida auris is also covered by the comprehensive reference library of Bruker´s market-leading MALDI Biotyper platform for the fast, nearly universal identification of bacterial and fungal species from plate cultures, or from positive blood cultures using the CE-IVD marked Rapid SepsiTyper kit. Bruker recently also has received U.S. FDA clearance for the identification of C. auris from plate cultures on the MALDI Biotyper CA system: See: www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm605336.htm

Dr. David Eustace, Head of Infectious Fungal Disease (IFD) detection at Bruker, commented: