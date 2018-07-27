Desert bush spider toxin helps researchers to better understand human and insect biology

July 27, 2018

A toxin from the desert bush spider is helping researchers understand more about human and insect biology, which could lead to new treatments for health conditions and bee-friendly insecticides.

Professor Glenn King

Scientists from The University of Queensland and Princeton University have used the potent insecticidal toxin—Dc1a—to investigate the molecular structure of sodium channels, which play important roles in the nervous system of humans and insects.

Professor Glenn King from UQ’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience (IMB) said to design better drugs and insecticides, you needed to know how to turn sodium channels on and off at the atomic level.

Related Stories

“Humans have nine sodium channels, each with different functions – for example, one type plays a central role in the perception of pain, another is essential to the function of the skeletal muscles we use for movement, and a third channel is used by the nerves that control our heart rhythm,” he said.

“If you design a drug to target one sodium channel to block pain, you have to ensure it won’t hit the others and cause paralysis or heart failure.

“And when designing insecticides, it’s critical that chemicals that disrupt sodium channels in pest insects don’t affect those found in humans or ecologically important insects such as bees.”

Professor King and PhD student Yan Jiang showed that Dc1a toxin binds to the on-off switch of an insect sodium channel, with the UQ and Princeton University researchers able to solve a high-resolution structure of the channel-toxin complex using cryo-electron microscopy.

“I think the most exciting part of this discovery is how Dc1a binds to the voltage sensor region—the on-off-switch of the sodium channel—as these regions are slightly different in each sodium channel,” Professor King said.

“By targeting the voltage sensor as opposed to the pore of the channel, you can potentially make a drug or insecticide that’s very selective.”

Professor King said the discovery provides a foundation for designing ecofriendly insecticides that will kill pest insects but won’t harm bees, humans or pets.

There is also scope for designing drugs that selectively target certain human sodium channels, which could lead to new treatments for conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy and heart arrhythmia.

Source:

https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2018/07/desert-bush-spider-could-help-develop-new-drugs-and-insecticides

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore why heart failure and kidney disease correlate
Frailty associated with poor survival rates in young heart patients
New study offers robust insights into under-treatment of women with heart attacks
Simplified, standardized approaches may help open heart surgery patients live longer
Bioengineers build 3D model of human heart ventricle
Kaia app reduces low back pain by 40%, could save billions for the UK economy
Gestational diabetes may increase offspring's heart disease risk
Researchers test new heart drugs mostly on men than women, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer and heart disease are deadlier in the developing world than in western nations