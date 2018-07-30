Bt modification in maize does not affect beneficial microorganisms

July 30, 2018

Bt modification in maize does not affect non-target beneficial microorganisms such as endophytes. Although Bt maize is one of the most popular GM crops in the world, little is known about potential impacts on ecosystem functionalities.

Genetically modified Bt maize contains a gene from the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) which provides resistance to major insect pests. Mashiane and colleagues investigated whether genetic modification affected non-target microorganisms such as endophytic bacteria which are important in agriculture. Maize is one of the most important crops in the world - it is consumed as a staple food and as animal feed in both developing and developed countries.

Bacterial endophytes from two developmental stages of both Bt maize and its isogenic parental line were screened for their capabilities to participate in plant protection, nutrient mobilisation as well as production of a plant growth hormone. Interestingly, Mashiane and colleagues found that growth stage rather than genetic modification had a significant impact on the endophytes and their functions.

Source:

https://www.sajs.co.za/

Posted in: Microbiology | Genomics

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study reveals transmission of NDM-bacteria between dogs and humans
Novel delivery system for bacteriophages could offer new way to battle lung infections
Researchers present evidence of phage cooperation when attacking CRISPR-containing bacteria
New guideline recommends first-trimester screening of pregnant women for asymptomatic bacteriuria
Single genetic change in gut bacteria can lead to obesity
Bacteria adapted to the human body may become more susceptible to antibiotics
Researchers develop nanostructured surface to accelerate wound healing after dental implants
Bacteria-powered solar cell can produce energy even when skies are overcast

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study sheds light on how good bacteria prevent gut inflammation