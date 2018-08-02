ADHA applauds federal agencies that update Surgeon General's Report on oral health

August 2, 2018

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) applauds the federal agencies that will be involved in updating the Surgeon General's Report on oral health. This update will document progress in oral health over the last 20 years and create a vision for the future.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the update on July 27 and is working alongside several federal agencies to commission this Surgeon General's Report.

The original Surgeon General's Report on oral health was first released in 2000 and evaluated the link between oral health and overall well-being. The updated report will further assess how poor oral health affects physical and economic well-being, how oral health care is often treated as a supplemental benefit and more.

ADHA commends these efforts to update the nation on key issues in oral health and will continue to support the updated report as it is developed.

Source:

http://www.adha.org/resources-docs/Surgeon_Generals_Report_Press_Release.pdf

