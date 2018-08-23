PETA reports show that animal research failed to benefit human health

August 23, 2018

Animal research has failed to benefit human health, wasted limited public research funds, misled clinicians, and harmed countless animals unnecessarily, finds a new report by PETA scientists Emily Trunnell, Ph.D., and Frances Cheng, Ph.D. It will be presented in poster form at the second annual Pan-American Conference for Alternative Methods in Rio de Janeiro on August 24.

The poster, available also lists strategic priorities for phasing out animal experimentation and shifting resources toward human-relevant, non-animal methods.

"Billions of dollars are wasted on animal research, which is an archaic methodology that can't provide useful answers to the questions that scientists are asking in the 21st century," says study author and former animal experimenter Trunnell. "PETA's robust blueprint for phasing out animal experimentation shows how to move science forward, save hundreds of millions of animals' lives every year, and pave the way for the safer and quicker development of new therapies and pharmaceuticals."

Related Stories

On their poster, Trunnell and Cheng note that approximately 47 percent of all research funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health goes toward animal experimentation. Multiple review articles and meta-analyses have shown that the vast majority of animal studies aren't reproducible and that the data derived from tests on animals doesn't apply to humans. Novel drugs that appear safe and effective in animal trials fail 95 percent of the time in human trials.

PETA's strategy for ending the use of animals in research includes the following:

  • 1.Immediately eliminating animal use in research areas in which it has already been established as having failed to advance human health

    2.Identifying other areas in which animal use has failed to advance human health and should therefore be phased out

    3.Identifying areas in which the suffering endured by animals eclipses any hypothetical benefit to humans

    4.Promoting international harmonization and acceptance of non-animal testing methods for regulatory toxicity-testing requirements among government agencies and research bodies

    5.Redirecting funds from animal studies to the development of non-animal methods

Source:

https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/animal-research-fails-to-help-humans-squanders-resources-new-report-reveals/

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration
Okayama University research could improve prognosis of diabetic kidney disease
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research: Stretching offers psychological benefits, may help reduce risk of injury