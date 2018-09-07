Formativ collaborates with Lyft to integrate Concierge into its Patient Engagement Platform

Formativ Health, a technology-enabled health services company focused on transforming the patient-provider experience, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Lyft, the fastest-growing rideshare company in the U.S.

Formativ, whose technology and services support physician practices, hospitals, and health systems, will work with Lyft to integrate Concierge into its Patient Engagement Platform (PEP). Through this integration, Formativ's 250+ Patient Engagement Specialists can schedule non-emergency Lyft rides for patients directly through its PEP platform to provide Lyft rides in 40+ States. Lyft rides can be ordered on-demand or in advance, and patients don't need to be a Lyft user to take advantage of the service.

The PEP, which leverages the Salesforce HealthCloud, is the core of Formativ's technology offering, enabling improved patient-provider experiences when combined with their team of highly trained Patient Engagement Specialists. Formativ's PEP solution includes enterprise-wide scheduling functionality that enables improved appointment inventory visibility and features automated waitlist, online self-scheduling and many other key practice management capabilities.

According to a 2017 study by the American Hospital Association, nearly four million patients per year miss out on care, due to lack of available transportation options related to cost or geographic barriers. These missed appointments make it difficult for patients to get the care they need, and this partnership is one way to make it easier for provider organizations to cut that number down.

"For many patients, access to reliable transportation can be the biggest hurdle in getting them to the doctor's office. Formativ partnered with Lyft to enable our team of patient engagement specialists to book on-demand or scheduled rides for the patients we serve on behalf of our clients, addressing some of the negative social determinants of health, decreasing barriers to care and making life that much easier for patients," explained David Harvey, chief technology officer at Formativ.

"We're excited to partner with Formativ Health to integrate Lyft Concierge into their patient engagement platform - making it easier for providers to request rides for those who need them," said Gyre Renwick, vice president of Lyft Business. "As we continue our efforts to reduce the healthcare transportation gap by introducing a reliable and efficient transportation solution to patients, partnering with organizations like Formativ - which schedules hundreds of thousands of appointments each year - is essential to having a tangible impact in this space."