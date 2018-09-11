Phasefocus launches new corporate website

Phasefocus™ is delighted to announce the launch of a new corporate website. With a fresh look and feel, the new site has been designed to improve the end-user experience, providing simple, logical, navigation, allowing visitors to rapidly locate and access a wealth of product and application information from a single location.

Explore the new Phasefocus website

Visitors to the site can now browse the wide range of Livecyte™ applications, from where they can readily view an extensive selection of related videos, technical application notes and associated product documentation.

In addition to providing product related resources, users can also keep abreast of the latest company news and events, allowing customers to identify opportunities to meet with members of the Phasefocus team and see the Livecyte system on display.

Tracey Zimmermann, VP global sales, commented:

We are very excited at the launch of the new website and hope that visitors to the site will approve of the changes we have made. Our aim was to consolidate the company and product hubs into a single, unified platform, making it faster and easier for users to locate and access the information they want, each time they visit.”

CEO, Martin Humphry added:

We took on board customer feedback when designing the new website and believe the new format delivers the content and functionality needed. The revised site clearly illustrates the unique power of Livecyte and brings together all relevant resources, allowing customers to remain informed about new developments relating to both products and Phasefocus’ corporate activities.”

As a dynamic resource and the focus for customer interaction, the content and functionality of the website will be continually updated. Visitors are invited to explore the site by visiting www.phasefocus.com to experience the improved functionality and new content.