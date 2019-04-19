Phasefocus to launch new cell imaging system with smart incubation technology

Apr 19 2019

Phasefocus, the Sheffield-based company supplying tools to help researchers develop cures for cancer and stem cell therapies, has secured additional investment as it prepares to launch the newest version of its flagship live cell imaging and analysis system, Livecyte™.

Phasefocus Livecyte 2 with SMART incubation technologyPhasefocus Livecyte 2 with SMART incubation technology.

Related Stories

Livecyte enables research biologists to automatically quantify and compare dynamic live cell behavior in an easy-to-use standard assay format, without the need for fluorescent labels.

Its high-contrast videos, produced by Phasefocus’s patented Ptychographic Quantitative Phase Imaging (QPI) technology, with automated single-cell tracking, and analysis software provide richer information content at the single-cell level than other techniques, enabling users to explore and compare cellular phenotypes in new ways.

The technology is being used by researchers targeting novel stem cell therapies where the ability to accurately characterize and profile live cell behavior, in a manner that does not adversely impact the cells, is crucial for progress in this field.

Oncology researchers investigating treatments that target cell motility, cell cycle, morphology or proliferation can now obtain direct measurements of all these aspects of individual cell behavior from every experiment, helping their work understanding and developing optimum treatments for cancer.

I'd like to thank our investors for their continuing support.  We’re really excited about the latest version of Livecyte, which keeps us at the forefront of live cell imaging technology.  It is our mission to enable cancer and stem cell researchers to develop the next generation of therapies.”

Dr. Martin Humphry, CEO

Livecyte 2 is available to pre-order now, and visitors to the Cyto 2019 Conference in Vancouver (June 22-29), can see the system on display at the Phasefocus booth 127.

Source:

www.phasefocus.com

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Phasefocus invited to present a two day workshop on label-free cell imaging at CATIM
New poster presented at ASCB shows power of Phasefocus’ Livecyte label-free cell analysis system
Phasefocus™ appoints Chinese distributor as part of Asia expansion
Phasefocus launches new corporate website
Purchase of Livecyte heralds start of collaboration between University of Manchester and Phasefocus
Cornell University researchers achieve world's highest resolution images using ptychography
Phasefocus' Livecyte™ for label-free live cell imaging now available in US and Canada
Phasefocus™ appoints Australian distributor as part of expansion

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Livecyte® Kinetic Cytometer system by Phasefocus wins 2017 Microscopy Today Innovation Award