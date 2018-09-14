ZEISS launches new field emission scanning electron microscope

Sep 14 2018
ZEISS introduces its new field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM) ZEISS GeminiSEM 450. The instrument combines ultrahigh resolution imaging with the capability to perform advanced analytics while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use.
With ZEISS GeminiSEM 450, users benefit from high resolution, surface sensitive imaging and an optical system that ideally supports them in obtaining the best analytical results – especially when working with low voltages. High-throughput electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) analysis and low voltage X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) deliver excellent results due to ZEISS Gemini 450’s ability to precisely and independently control spot size and beam current. With the Gemini 2 design, it is possible to always work under optimized conditions as the user can switch seamlessly between imaging and analytical modes at the touch of a button. This makes ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 the ideal platform for the highest demands in imaging and analytical performance.
In addition, ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 has been designed to cater for a broad variety of sample types from classical conductive metals to beam sensitive polymers. In particular the variable pressure technology of ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 reduces charging on non-conductive samples without compromising Inlens detection capabilities and at the same time enables high-resolution EDS analysis by minimizing the skirt effect. Based on this design, ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 provides a flexible instrument suited to a broad variety of applications in materials science, industrial labs and life sciences.
With ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 we have introduced a new FE-SEM flagship for highest performance analytics and ultrahigh resolution. In addition to this product launch, we are also rolling out significant enhancements to both the ZEISS GeminiSEM and ZEISS Sigma families. As an example, the ZEISS Sigma family now benefits from the introduction of the high resolution gun mode that has previously only been available on the ZEISS Gemini series”
Dr. Michael Albiez, head of electron microscopy at ZEISS.