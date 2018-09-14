ZEISS launches new field emission scanning electron microscope

ZEISS introduces its new field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM) ZEISS GeminiSEM 450. The instrument combines ultrahigh resolution imaging with the capability to perform advanced analytics while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use.

With ZEISS GeminiSEM 450, users benefit from high resolution, surface sensitive imaging and an optical system that ideally supports them in obtaining the best analytical results – especially when working with low voltages. High-throughput electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) analysis and low voltage X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) deliver excellent results due to ZEISS Gemini 450’s ability to precisely and independently control spot size and beam current. With the Gemini 2 design, it is possible to always work under optimized conditions as the user can switch seamlessly between imaging and analytical modes at the touch of a button. This makes ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 the ideal platform for the highest demands in imaging and analytical performance.

In addition, ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 has been designed to cater for a broad variety of sample types from classical conductive metals to beam sensitive polymers. In particular the variable pressure technology of ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 reduces charging on non-conductive samples without compromising Inlens detection capabilities and at the same time enables high-resolution EDS analysis by minimizing the skirt effect. Based on this design, ZEISS GeminiSEM 450 provides a flexible instrument suited to a broad variety of applications in materials science, industrial labs and life sciences.