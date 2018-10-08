Identification of wheat resistance gene promotes durable solution for controlling food security threat

Oct 8 2018

Identification of the wheat Yr15 resistance gene promotes a durable solution for controlling yellow rust, a major threat to food security for millions of people, believes an international research group led by Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki, and the University of Haifa.

Yellow rust is a devastating fungal disease threatening much of global wheat production, the problem increasing with climate change. Wheat is the most cultivated food crop globally, but more than five million tons of wheat harvest, valued at around one billion USD, are estimated to be lost annually due to yellow rust, affecting food security and affordability for millions of people.

Related Stories

In an international collaboration involving about 30 researchers at 14 institutions in 8 countries, the researchers identified and analyzed Yr15, a broad-spectrum resistance gene derived from wild emmer wheat, the ancestor of durum (pasta) wheat. The work unlocks interesting opportunities for breeding more resistant wheat varieties.

"Aaron Aaronsohn discovered wild wheat in 1906, and believed it would hold the key to breeding disease- and stress-resistant crops. With the work on Yr15, Aaronsohn's vision is bearing fruit," said Prof. Alan Schulman from Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke).

"Crop wild relatives, like wild emmer wheat, are a great reservoir of useful genes and need conservation. Combined with a genome sequence - which became available this year - rapid advances in breeding are now possible," said Schulman.

A horse race between pathogens and resistance

Although new resistance genes are frequently discovered from various sources, fungi rapidly evolve to overcome them, rendering the majority of the world wheat production susceptible to epidemics. However,Yr15 has been remarkably stable over several decades.

"We now understand whyYr15 is so robust - its structure is highly unusual for a disease resistance gene. The project showed, though, that related genes are present in many plants, opening the door to widespread use," Schulman added.​

Source:

https://www.luke.fi/en/

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

USDA scientist tries to naturally enhance minerals of wheat flours
'Kidney-gene' plays role in the central nervous system and controls movement
Hopkins gastroenterologists use endoscopic procedure to deliver therapeutic genes to the liver
Breastfeeding changes gene activity that regulates infant's response to stress
Driver gene mutations found to be common for cancer metastases
Gene therapy approach could help treat mitochondrial diseases
Gene variant linked to Type 2 diabetes may predispose people to have lower body weight
Study highlights opposite effects of gene following different types of environmental events

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UK and European research collaborations receive vote of confidence by three major cancer charities