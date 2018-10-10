Vizient ranked as one of the largest health care management consulting firms in the US

Oct 10 2018

Vizient, Inc. today announced that it is ranked fifth among 25 firms in the annual Modern Healthcare survey of the largest health care management consulting firms.

"Vizient is proud to be ranked by Modern Healthcare as one of the largest health care management consulting firms in the country. We believe our inclusion in this list reflects the confidence our members have in our ability to assist them in reducing unnecessary clinical and operational variation to achieve a sustainable cost structure, improving clinical outcomes and executing growth strategies that lead to greater success in their markets," said Bharat Sundaram, president of analytics and advisory services for Vizient.

The Modern Healthcare 2018 Health care Management Consulting Firms Survey includes United States management consulting firms that consult in various sectors of the medical industry. Survey results are compiled to create the annual list of the largest health care management consulting firms, and final rankings are based on 2017 health care provider revenue.

Vizient uses its combined capabilities in sourcing, analytic, advisory and collaboration services to connect its members with the knowledge, solutions and expertise that accelerate performance. The organization's solution framework is designed to ensure its members are positioned to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.

https://newsroom.vizientinc.com/press-release/vizient/vizient-ranked-2018-healthcare-management-consulting-firms-survey-modern-healt

