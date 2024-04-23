FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe introduces EndoGel training model for endoscopic procedures

Apr 23 2024FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH is pleased to announce the launch of EndoGel, a training model designed for performing Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) and Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedures. This innovative simulator, available in two versions - EndoGel for ESD and EndoGel for ESD/POEM - represents a significant advance in endoscopic training. This simulator aims to improve the skills of endoscopy professionals across Europe and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Assembled EndoGel simulator. Image Credit: FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH

EndoGel simulates the texture of human tissue involved in ESD and POEM procedures, providing clinicians with a life-like simulation experience. With this unique and innovative training model, endoscopy professionals can benefit from the ability to

  • practice marking and injecting,
  • performing circumferential incisions,
  • performing submucosal dissection, myotomy and clipping.

EndoGel is compatible with a wide range of medical devices used in ESD and POEM procedures, including high frequency devices. It is tailored to work seamlessly with TracMotion, our unique ESD traction device, ensuring a comprehensive training experience. It allows for 6-9 ESD procedures, depending on lesion size and space management. The extended usability ensures cost effectiveness for endoscopy professionals and institutions alike.

Our commitment to enhancing the skills and expertise of endoscopy professionals is in line with our mission to continuously improve patient outcomes.

EndoGel, along with other endoscopy training simulators, will be on display at the ESGE Days in Berlin, Germany, from 25-27 April 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore these innovative simulators and experience their advanced features first-hand.

Source:

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

