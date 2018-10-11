Careplus Health Plans achieves 5-star rating for the 2019 plan year

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.'s Medicare Advantage plan in Florida achieved 5-stars - the highest possible rating - from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the 2019 plan year. This marks the second time that the CarePlus Medicare Advantage HMO, offered statewide in Florida, achieved the 5-star rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc..

"Keeping our members healthy is at the heart of all that we do, and we're honored and proud to have that work recognized by CMS," said CarePlus Regional President Bruno Piquin. "We're especially grateful to our more than 117,000 members in Florida, to the caring physicians who partner with us to offer high quality medical care to our members, and to our 900-plus employees who work tirelessly to offer the best possible customer experience for our members."

The Medicare 5-Star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS posts the updated ratings, prior to the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP), at www.medicare.gov. The AEP, for plans that are effective January 1, 2019, begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

Receiving the 5-star rating also means that Medicare beneficiaries have the flexibility to switch to a CarePlus 5-star rated Medicare Advantage plan at any time of the year, using certain guidelines, rather than being limited to the AEP.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in five categories, including:

Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints and changes in the health plan's performance

Health plan customer service

CarePlus has been offering Medicare Advantage plans in Florida for 18 years. Most of their plans feature many benefits at no additional cost to its members, like a 24-hour nurse advice line, preventive care and screenings, and membership in the SilverSneakers Fitness Program, one of the nation's leading exercise programs for older adults.