Kaplan Nursing introduces interactive virtual simulation program for nursing schools

Kaplan Nursing, which partners with nursing schools nationwide to prepare thousands of aspiring nurses to pass the NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® licensing exams and be ready for their career, has launched a new interactive virtual simulation program for nursing schools to help educate their students make clinical judgments. Acquired earlier this year by Kaplan, i-Human Patients is a high performance, healthcare case authoring and playback system which can simulate a complete patient encounter, from performing a nursing assessment, to recognizing, analyzing, and prioritizing data, to evaluating patient outcomes.

The new Kaplan Nursing virtual simulation program offers several benefits: it allows students to practice the complete nursing process in a "safe space" before they see live patients; it provides expert feedback and clinical judgment guidance, regardless of the time of day or faculty staffing considerations; it offers assessment analytics with objective user data by student or cohort; and it can be used to complement or partially substitute for existing clinical instruction.

The National League for Nursing, a leading organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education, has endorsed a National Council of State Boards of Nursing study which concluded that simulation can be substituted for up to 50 percent of traditional clinical experiences.

"Simulation in healthcare has emerged as an important tool for education, assessment and medical error reduction, and we see it playing a critical and exponentially growing role in the future of high-quality, cost-effective care, including in nursing," said Steven Marietti, president of Kaplan Test Prep's Licensure group. "This new suite of programs for nursing schools will go a long way in making sure their students are ready for the workforce because the real-life experiences they'll encounter in the doctor's office or ER will be similar to the simulations they learned from in the classroom."

Both nursing schools and nursing students can rely on IHP for free support throughout their subscription, with product training, free consultations, student orientation, and "ask the professor" live sessions.

IHP is a key part of Kaplan's Licensure operation, expanding current offerings in preparation for professional licensure exams, specifically for its healthcare portfolio, which serves doctors, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics.