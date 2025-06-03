Ochsner Health shares roadmap for pharmacogenomics integration into clinical practice

Ochsner Health SystemJun 3 2025

In a report recently published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, the Ochsner Health system delves into the multifaceted implementation of pharmacogenomics-a rapidly evolving field that examines how genetics influence individual responses to medication. This comprehensive article, led by Dr. Catherine Oliver and a team of experts in pharmacy services, provides an insightful blueprint for health systems aiming to integrate pharmacogenomics into clinical practice. 

Pharmacogenomics embodies a new frontier in precision medicine, enabling us to fine-tune treatments to the genetic profiles of individual patients. Our implementation journey at Ochsner Health underscores the pivotal role pharmacists play in spearheading these personalized healthcare innovations." 

Dr. Catherine Oliver, PharmD, BCPS, DPLA, CPGx, and lead author of the study

The article outlines considerations necessary for establishing a pharmacogenomics service, from patient population targeting and testing strategies to reimbursement challenges and education pathways. Dr. Oliver and the article co-authors emphasize the advantages of pharmacist-driven initiatives in overcoming barriers and maximizing the impact of pharmacogenomics in improving patient outcomes. 

As pharmacogenomics continues to gain traction across various medical specialties, this article serves as a valuable resource for physicians, pharmacists, and medical professionals committed to integrating genetic insights into their therapeutic decision-making processes. By sharing the Ochsner Health experience, Dr. Oliver and team provide a practical framework that can be adapted to other healthcare settings, potentially transforming patient care through personalized medicine. 

Ochsner Health System

Journal reference:

Oliver, C. B., et al. (2024). Implementation of pharmacogenomics: Experience at Ochsner Health. American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy. doi.org/10.1093/ajhp/zxae295.

