Does soup really work when you’re down with cold or flu?

New research stirs up the science behind soup: Can a bowl of chicken and veggie broth really help you bounce back from a cold or flu? Discover what the evidence says.

Were Our Grandmothers Right? Soup as Medicine—A Systematic Review of Preliminary Evidence for Managing Acute Respiratory Tract Infections. Image Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

In a recent review article published in the journal Nutrients, researchers investigated whether consuming soup could aid adults in recovering from respiratory tract infections. They identified studies indicating that soups made with chicken, herbs, and vegetables may improve the severity of symptoms and shorten the duration of the illness by modest amounts, possibly due to lowered inflammatory markers.

Burden of respiratory tract infections

Researchers started with a scoping sweep: Before the main review, the team screened over 1200 articles in a preliminary scoping review, identifying only two relevant studies initially, showing the scarcity of prior research.

Acute respiratory tract infections (ARTIs) remain a major global health issue, causing widespread illness and mortality, straining healthcare systems. Infections of the upper respiratory tract accounted for over 17 billion cases globally in 2019, with children under five and older adults being at the highest risk.

Beyond the health consequences, ARTIs also lead to significant economic and social burdens, including work absenteeism and caregiver stress. Although pharmaceutical treatments like antipyretics and decongestants are commonly used, they may not be very effective, while causing adverse effects, especially in children, prompting interest in other therapies.

Among traditional and complementary approaches, soup, defined by researchers as a "savoury liquid meal comprising vegetables, meats, cereals and/or fruits, and water or stock as a base", is widely consumed as a home remedy for colds and various respiratory symptoms. It is culturally accepted, considered safe, and thought to offer therapeutic benefits through anti-inflammatory properties, hydration, nutrients, and warmth.

Popularly regarded as "food as medicine," soup has long been recommended by families and healthcare practitioners alike. Early research suggests that soup may help reduce symptom severity and duration of illness, while potentially supporting immune function. However, while popular and culturally important, the scientific validation of the benefits of soup remains limited.

About the Study

Herbal ingredients took centre stage: Beyond basic chicken soup, studies tested complex blends featuring ingredients like pennyroyal, chamomile sweat, saffron, ginseng, and liquorice root, highlighting traditional medicinal approaches.

In this review, researchers aimed to address current evidence gaps by systematically evaluating existing evidence on the effectiveness of soup for ARTI management in adults, to inform both future research and clinical practice. They evaluated four studies with 342 participants that investigated the therapeutic effects of soup on ARTIs.

Most studies focused on chicken-based soups enriched with vegetables, herbs, or medicinal ingredients. Participants included adults, children, and older adults diagnosed with conditions such as the common cold and influenza-like illnesses. Study designs and outcomes varied, making meta-analysis unfeasible.

Symptom relief and duration of illness

Three studies reported that soup consumption significantly reduced the severity of ARTI symptoms, including sore throat, nasal congestion, and cough. Improvements were observed in both subjective symptoms and objective measures like nasal mucus flow. Only one study (Hajibeygi et al., 2022) examined the duration of illness and found a statistically significant reduction in recovery time for participants who consumed a chicken and herb soup, with illness duration shortened by 1–2.5 days.

Anti-inflammatory and immune effects

Two studies examined inflammatory and immune responses. One study found that soup reduced key inflammatory markers such as TNF-α and IL-6 and enhanced immune cell activity by increasing the proliferation of lymphocytes. Another reported benefit is broader immunomodulatory effects, including improvements in cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-17, and IL-10. However, in some cases, the control group showed greater reductions in C-reactive protein (CRP) and potassium levels, suggesting that the biochemical effects may vary depending on its composition and comparator.

Gaps in important outcomes

Although absenteeism and overall well-being were predefined as primary outcomes of the review, none of the included studies reported on these measures. This represents a significant gap in understanding the impact of soup on functional recovery, quality of life, and return to daily activities, which are critical aspects for working adults and caregivers.

Conclusions and future explorations

Hot soup outperformed other warm liquids: One study directly compared hot chicken soup to plain hot water, finding soup provided significantly better nasal mucus clearance – a specific physical mechanism for congestion relief.

This systematic review highlights the potential of soup as a complementary dietary intervention for managing ARTIs. Evidence from four studies suggests that soup, especially chicken-based and vegetable-enriched varieties, may modestly reduce symptom severity and illness duration, possibly due to its hydration, nutritional, and anti-inflammatory effects. While its therapeutic mechanisms are not fully understood, common ingredients such as vegetables, herbs, and protein may support immune function and respiratory health.

The cultural familiarity, affordability, and accessibility of soup make it a practical addition to ARTI care, especially in resource-limited settings. However, findings should be interpreted cautiously. The included studies varied widely in terms of soup composition, outcome measures, methodological quality (with risk-of-bias concerns in two studies), and overall quality. None assessed well-being or absenteeism, which limits understanding of broader recovery impacts. Geographic concentration in three Asian studies and small sample sizes further restricts generalisability.

Despite these limitations, the review followed rigorous methods, including a registered protocol and comprehensive search strategy. The overall low to moderate certainty of the current evidence suggests the need for larger, better-designed trials with standardized interventions. Future research should explore both biological and patient-centred outcomes across diverse populations and assess cost-effectiveness in real-world settings.

In conclusion, soup shows promise as a low-risk, culturally accepted adjunct to conventional ARTI treatments but requires stronger evidence to support widespread clinical use.