Doulas, once a luxury, are increasingly covered by Medicaid — even in GOP states

As a postpartum doula, Dawn Oliver does her best work in the middle of the night.

During a typical shift, she shows up at her clients' home at 10 p.m. She answers questions they may have about basic infant care and keeps an eye out for signs of postpartum depression.

After bedtime, she may feed the baby a bottle or wake the mother to breastfeed. She soothes the infant back to sleep. Sometimes, she prepares meals for the family in a Crock-Pot or empties the dishwasher.

She leaves the following morning and returns, often nightly, for two or three weeks in a row.

"I'm certified to do all of it," said Oliver, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, who runs Compassionate Care Doula Services. It takes a village to raise a child, as the adage goes, but “the village is not what it used to be,” Oliver said.

Doulas are trained to offer critical support for families — before delivery, during childbirth, and in those daunting early days when parents are desperate for sleep and infants still wake up around the clock. While doulas typically don't hold a medical or nursing degree, research shows they can improve health outcomes and reduce racial health disparities.

Yet their services remain out of reach for many families. Oliver charges $45 an hour overnight, and health insurance plans often don't cover her fees. That's partly why business "ebbs and flows," Oliver said. Sometimes, she's fully booked for months. Other times, she goes several weeks without a client.

That may soon change.

Two bipartisan bills, introduced in separate chambers of the South Carolina General Assembly, would require both Medicaid, which pays for more than half of all births in the state, and private insurers to cover the cost of doula services for patients who choose to use one.

South Carolina isn't an outlier. Even as states brace for significant reductions in federal Medicaid funding over the next decade, legislatures across the country continue to pass laws that grant doula access to Medicaid beneficiaries. Some state laws already require private health insurers to do the same. Since the start of 2025, Vermont lawmakers, alongside Republican-controlled legislatures in Arkansas, Utah, Louisiana, and Montana, have passed laws to facilitate Medicaid coverage of doula services.

All told, more than 30 states are reimbursing doulas through Medicaid or are implementing laws to do so.

Notably, these coverage requirements align with one of the goals of Project 2025, whose "Mandate for Leadership" report, published in 2023 by the conservative Heritage Foundation, offered a blueprint for President Donald Trump's second term. The document calls for increasing access to doulas "for all women whether they are giving birth in a traditional hospital, through midwifery, or at home," citing concerns about maternal mortality and postpartum depression, which may be "worsened by poor birth experiences." The report also recommends that federal money not be used to train doctors, nurses, or doulas to perform abortions.

The Heritage Foundation did not respond to an interview request.

Meanwhile, the idea that doulas can benefit babies, parents, and state Medicaid budgets by reducing costly cesarean sections and preterm birth complications is supported by a growing body of research and is gaining traction among conservatives.

A study published last year in the American Journal of Public Health found that women enrolled in Medicaid who used a doula faced a 47% lower risk of delivering by C-section and a 29% lower risk of preterm birth. They were also 46% more likely to attend a postpartum checkup.

"Why wouldn't you want somebody to avail themselves of that type of care?" said Republican state Rep. Tommy Pope, who co-sponsored the doula reimbursement bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives. "I don't see any reason we shouldn't be doing that."

Pope said his daughter-in-law gave birth with the assistance of a doula. "It opened my eyes to the positive aspects," he said.

Amy Chen, a senior attorney with the National Health Law Program, which tracks doula reimbursement legislation around the country as part of its Doula Medicaid Project, said lawmakers tend to support these efforts when they have a personal connection to the issue.

"It's something that a lot of people resonate with," Chen said, "even if they, themselves, have never been pregnant."

Conservative lawmakers who endorse state-level abortion bans, she said, often vote in favor of measures that support pregnancy, motherhood, and infant health, all of which these doula reimbursement bills are intended to do.

Some Republicans feel as if "they have to come out in favor of that," Chen said.

Health care research also suggests that Black patients, who suffer significantly higher maternal and infant mortality rates than white patients, may particularly benefit from doula care. In 2022, Black infants in South Carolina were more than twice as likely to die from all causes before their 1st birthday as white infants.

That holds true for women in rural parts of the country where labor and delivery services have either closed or never existed.

That’s why Montana lawmakers passed a doula reimbursement bill this year — to narrow health care gaps for rural and Indigenous communities. To that end, in 2023, the state enacted a bill that requires Medicaid to reimburse midwives for home births.

Montana state Sen. Mike Yakawich, a Republican who backed the Democratic-sponsored doula reimbursement bill, said pregnant women should have someone to call outside of a hospital, where health care services can be costly and intimidating.

"What help can we provide for moms who are expecting? My feeling is, it's never enough," Yakawich said.

Britney WolfVoice lives on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana, about two hours from the closest birthing hospital. In early July, she was seven months pregnant with her fourth child, a son, and said she planned to have a doula by her side for the second time in the delivery room. During WolfVoice's previous pregnancy, an Indigenous doula named Misty Pipe brought cedar oil and spray into the delivery room, rubbed WolfVoice's back through contractions, and helped ensure WolfVoice's husband was the first person their daughter saw.

"Being in a hospital, I felt heard for the very first time," WolfVoice said. "I just can't explain it any better than I felt at home. She was my safe place."

Pipe said hospitals are still associated with the government forcibly removing children from Native American homes as a consequence of colonization. Her goal is to help give people a voice during their pregnancy and delivery.

Most of her clients can't afford to pay for doula services out-of-pocket, Pipe said, so she doesn't charge anything for her birth services, balancing her role as a doula with her day job at a post office.

"If a mom is vulnerable, she could miss a prenatal appointment or go alone, or I can take time off of work and take her myself," Pipe said. "No mom should have to birth in fear."

The new state law will allow her to get paid for her work as a doula for the first time.

In some states that have enacted such laws, initial participation by doulas was low because Medicaid reimbursement rates weren’t high enough. Nationally, doula reimbursement rates are improving, Chen said.

For example, in Minnesota, where in 2013 lawmakers passed one of the first doula reimbursement bills, Medicaid initially paid only $411 per client for their services. Ten years later, the state had raised the reimbursement rate to a maximum of $3,200 a client.

But Chen said it is unclear how federal Medicaid cuts might affect the fate of these state laws.

Some states that haven't passed doula reimbursement bills, including South Carolina, might be hesitant to do so in this environment, she said. "It's just a really uncertain time."