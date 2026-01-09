Breastfeeding linked to lower long-term depression and anxiety in mothers

Breastfeeding may lower mothers' later life risks of depression and anxiety for up to 10 years after pregnancy, suggest the findings of an observational study, BMJ Open' page">published in the open access journal BMJ Open.

The observed associations were evident for any, exclusive, and cumulative (at least 12 months) breastfeeding, the study shows.

It is known that breastfeeding reduces the risk of postnatal depression and anxiety, but it's not clear if these lowered risks might persist in the longer term, say the researchers. To find out, they tracked the breastfeeding behaviour and health of 168 second time mothers who were originally part of the

Analysis of the data showed that women experiencing depression and anxiety at 10 years after pregnancy were less likely to have breastfed and had shorter durations of any or exclusive breastfeeding over their lifetime.

Each week of lifetime exclusive breastfeeding was associated with a 2% lower likelihood of reporting depression and anxiety, after accounting for potentially influential factors, including alcohol intake.

This is an observational study, and as such, no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, associations only can be relied upon.

Nevertheless, the team wrote: "We suggest there also may be a protective effect of successful breastfeeding on postpartum depression and anxiety, which in turn lowers the risk of maternal depression and anxiety in the longer term."

They said: "The likelihood is that the association is multifactorial, as many socioeconomic and cultural factors influence both breastfeeding and mental health. Additionally, women with a prior history of depression and anxiety are at risk of lower breastfeeding success, compounding the association."

They said: "We know that improving breastfeeding rates and duration can improve mothers' lifetime health outcomes in terms of less diabetes and heart disease and reduces at population level disease burden with resultant significant healthcare savings.

"The possibility that breastfeeding could further reduce the huge burden of depression on individuals, families, healthcare systems and economies only adds to the argument for policymakers to further promote breastfeeding."