Research shows benefits of lifestyle interventions in reducing the risk of gestational diabetes

New research co-authored by Professor Fionnuala McAuliffe, UCD School of Medicine, and led by the University of Liverpool, has demonstrated the significant benefits of lifestyle interventions in reducing the risk of gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes is a condition characterized by high blood sugar during pregnancy, posing serious risks to both mother and baby, including increased chances of stillbirth, preterm birth, and pre-eclampsia. Longer term, it increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease for both mother and child.

Despite rising global rates of gestational diabetes, there has been limited evidence to guide policymakers on the most effective lifestyle interventions for prevention. Funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), the team of global collaborators from across the UK, Europe, Australia, North America and Asia set out to address this.

The study published today in The BMJ, brings together data from more than 100 randomised trials involving nearly 36,000 pregnant women, including the largest international collection of individual participant data to date. This allowed the team to assess whether lifestyle interventions, including diet and physical activity, prevent gestational diabetes, for whom they work best, and which components provide the greatest benefit.

Findings show that lifestyle interventions in pregnancy can reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, with physical activity-based interventions, such as walking, aerobic and strength training, and swimming, proving most effective. The study indicates that group delivery formats and newly trained facilitators achieved greater benefits.

Co-author on the paper, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the National Maternity Hospital Dublin and Director of the UCD Perinatal Research Centre, Fionnuala McAuliffe said, "'Pregnancy is a unique time in the life course where we can support mothers to improve health for themselves and their infants."

Significantly, the study also found that although pregnant women benefitted overall, those from lower educational backgrounds benefited less, suggesting inequalities in reach or engagement.

Rates of gestational diabetes are increasing worldwide. While lifestyle interventions are proven to prevent type 2 diabetes, their role in preventing gestational diabetes has been unclear - until now. Our findings show these interventions should be integrated into routine antenatal care so all women can benefit. However, we observed that women with lower educational attainment benefitted less from these programmes. This highlights the need for tailored approaches that address barriers to engagement and ensure equitable access to support." Shakila Thangaratinam, senior author and project lead, Professor of Women's Health, University of Liverpool

The research primarily drew on data from high-income countries, and the team emphasises the need for further studies on culturally adapted and technology-enabled interventions. Professor Thangaratinam concluded: "Lifestyle interventions in pregnancy are an achievable, evidence-based approach to improving maternal and offspring health and should be supported through policy and practice."



Lead author Professor John Allotey concluded: "By combining a large number of trials with detailed individual-level data, we were able to identify not just whether lifestyle interventions work, but which elements make them most effective. As gestational diabetes continues to rise globally, this kind of evidence is crucial for designing interventions that work for all women."

Professor Anthony Gordon, Programme Director for the NIHR Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Programme, which funded the study, said: "Funding studies like this is essential as it builds knowledge and evidence which can help determine how best to care for mothers and their unborn children throughout pregnancy, reducing the risk of several serious conditions associated with gestational diabetes and other health complications in the future."



Physical activity-based interventions were found to be the most effective in preventing gestational diabetes. No adverse effects were observed. Women should talk to their GP or midwife if they have any concerns.