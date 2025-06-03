Transforming IBS treatment through psychedelic medicine

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview published today, Dr. Erin E. Mauney reveals how her pioneering research brings psychedelic medicine into gastroenterology for the first time, potentially transforming treatment for millions suffering from intractable irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The assistant professor of pediatrics at Tufts University, who maintains a research appointment at Massachusetts General Hospital, leads the first clinical trial examining psilocybin's effects on treatment-resistant IBS. Her work addresses a critical gap in medicine: the substantial population of IBS patients who find no relief through conventional therapies.

Breaking new ground in gut-brain medicine

Dr. Mauney's research explores how psilocybin modulates interoception – the way people perceive their body and gastrointestinal symptoms. The study protocol involves two doses of psilocybin with integrated therapy sessions before and after dosing, combined with neuroimaging via fMRI to track brain changes.

"I became very interested in the applicability of this emerging field of psychedelic-assisted medicine to patients who seem to be at war with their bodies," Dr. Mauney explains in the interview. Her approach recognizes that many patients with severe, unexplained somatic symptoms have experienced significant trauma, particularly in early life.

The research emerges from Dr. Mauney's observation that medicine, especially gastroenterology and obesity medicine, often fails to meaningfully understand and address the cumulative effects of toxic stress over the lifespan. This insight led her to investigate how early-life trauma becomes "somatically encoded" and how psychedelic therapy might create pathways for emotional release and functional improvement.

From personal curiosity to professional innovation

Dr. Mauney's journey into psychedelic research began during the pandemic when she read Michael Pollan's "How to Change Your Mind" while deciding to specialize in pediatric gastroenterology. Her background combines bacteriology research, including work on immune tolerance-inducing bacteria, with clinical expertise in integrative gastroenterology.

A setback that proved fortuitous occurred when Dr. Mauney wasn't accepted to her top fellowship choice at Boston Children's Hospital. Instead, she matched at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she gained access to mentors including Dr. Franklin King at the Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics and Dr. Brad Kuo at the Center for Neurointestinal Health – connections that would prove instrumental in launching her psychedelic research program.

Addressing the mind-body divide

The study's significance extends beyond IBS treatment. Dr. Mauney hopes her work will help heal what she describes as "the schism between mind and body that so many physicians practice within." This artificial separation has long hindered effective treatment for functional gastrointestinal disorders, where psychological and physical symptoms intertwine.

Her research methodology combines quantitative measures – including patient-reported abdominal pain scores – with qualitative patient reflections and neuroimaging data. This multi-faceted approach aims to capture both the subjective experience of healing and objective biological changes. Could this integrated methodology become a model for studying other functional disorders where conventional treatments fall short?

Implications for pediatric medicine

While Dr. Mauney's current research focuses on adults, her pediatric background deeply informs her perspective. She notes that witnessing inequality and injustice daily in pediatrics, particularly regarding childhood obesity, motivates her broader vision for medicine. Her interest in pediatric obesity prevention requires what she calls "a full-scale realignment of our society's priorities," including food subsidies, urban design, educational approaches, and technology's impact on childhood.

This systemic thinking raises important questions: How might early intervention with trauma-informed approaches prevent the development of chronic functional disorders? What role could psychedelic therapy eventually play in addressing treatment-resistant conditions across the lifespan?

Personal philosophy shapes scientific approach

The interview reveals how Dr. Mauney's personal values influence her research approach. She emphasizes cultivating "honest, genuine relationships with each person you work with" and creating environments where people can bring their whole selves to work. Her motto, "We are what we repeatedly do," reflects her commitment to meticulous, persistent research that prioritizes patient wellbeing.

When asked about her greatest passion, Dr. Mauney responds: "Restoring humanity to the practice of medicine." This philosophy permeates her research design, which treats patients as whole persons rather than collections of symptoms. Her approach suggests a paradigm shift in how we conceptualize and treat functional disorders – moving from symptom suppression to addressing root causes, including psychological trauma.

Looking forward: Scalable solutions

Dr. Mauney's research aims not just to prove efficacy but to develop scalable therapeutic options. She envisions optimizing psychedelic therapy protocols to make them accessible in clinical settings, potentially offering hope to the millions of IBS patients worldwide who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

The timing of this research is particularly significant as psychedelic medicine gains mainstream acceptance. With multiple psychedelic compounds in late-stage clinical trials for various conditions, Dr. Mauney's work positions gastroenterology at the forefront of this therapeutic revolution. What other specialty areas might benefit from similar innovative approaches to treatment-resistant conditions?

Dr. Erin E. Mauney's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators & Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs.

The Genomic Press Interview in Psychedelics titled "Erin Mauney: Psychedelics as modulators of the gut-brain interaction," is freely available via Open Access on 3 June 2025 in Psychedelics at the following hyperlink: https://doi.org/10.61373/pp025k.0020.