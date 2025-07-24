AI tool helps doctors predict hospital death risk in cirrhosis patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityJul 24 2025

Predicting who might die while in the hospital is one of the hardest challenges for doctors caring for people with serious liver disease.

A Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine gastroenterologist, working with an international team known as the CLEARED Consortium, reported Wednesday that they developed an AI model that can help save lives by providing better prediction of which hospitalized liver patients are at greatest risk of dying. The team reported its work in the journal Gastroenterology.

Jasmohan Bajaj, M.D., who is also with the VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health and the Richmond Veterans Administration Medical Center, said that if physicians implement the artificial intelligence model, doctors can act sooner, guide tough conversations with families and target their care for patients with cirrhosis. Bajaj is the corresponding author on the consortium's study, which involved thousands of patients worldwide, including more than 29,000 U.S. military veterans.

This means a doctor can have more confidence about which patients need the most urgent care, which ones might need hospice discussions with family members, who could need transfer to better-equipped hospitals and which patients are likely to recover. Medically and nonmedically, we can better approach the patient if we have a better handle on the patient's condition."

Jasmohan Bajaj, M.D.

Cirrhosis happens when the liver is so badly damaged by alcohol, hepatitis or excess fat that it can no longer work properly. Patients often face multiple hospital stays and dangerous complications, including severe infections, kidney failure and confusion known as hepatic encephalopathy. Once hospitalized, they face a high risk of death, yet predicting which patients are in greatest danger is difficult.

To see if AI could help physicians assess their hospitalized patients with cirrhosis, the team initially turned to a prospectively collected consortium database of detailed health information on more than 7,000 patients with cirrhosis. These patients were treated at 121 hospitals across six continents, from the United States to Asia and Africa. Researchers recorded why the patients were admitted, what complications they had, what treatments they received and whether they survived the hospital stay.

Using advanced machine learning tools, the team tested how well four different models could predict which patients would die in the hospital. One of the tools was a traditional statistical method, and the other three used newer machine learning approaches.

The team found that the Random Forest analysis model worked best and outperformed an older statistical method by picking up hidden warning signs. The Random Forest model had an accuracy score of 0.815, higher than the traditional logistic regression method, which scored 0.773.

Even when the team simplified the model down to the 15 most powerful risk factors, making it very accessible for use around the globe, it still performed better than the older method. The most critical factors were whether the cirrhosis patient was admitted for kidney failure, had serious brain complications or experienced infections, which raise the risk of dying in the hospital.

Related Stories

Once a patient is identified as at high-risk, Bajaj said, health providers can intensify care and management of complications to prevent a patient's condition from worsening. If a patient is on the borderline for liver transplant, they could be considered for a liver transplant sooner rather than later.

"High-risk patients could be shifted to another hospital for better treatment," Bajaj said. "And the last thing is, if it's likely they're on the path toward decline and possibly palliative care, those decisions can be made earlier, when the patient is still awake and alert and can participate in making them.

"On the other hand," Bajaj continued, "if the patient is low-risk, doctors can feel more confident focusing on recovery and discharge planning."

The team then tested the same model in about 29,000 U.S. military veterans with cirrhosis who were treated in VA hospitals. Even among those patients, who were older and mostly men, the AI model outperformed standard scoring systems, giving doctors a clearer idea of which patients were likely to survive or not.

The consortium is sharing the tool with hospitals that care for patients with advanced liver disease, both in the U.S. and abroad. The research team designed the tool for ease of use; physicians only need to enter the 15 most important patient details to get a reliable risk estimate.

"Better prediction means better planning," Bajaj said. "When we know who is most at risk, we can target treatment, talk to families early and focus our resources where they matter most."

Other VCU and Richmond VA researchers who participated in the research included Somaya Albhaisi, M.D.; Brian Bush; Nilang Patel, M.D.; Jawaid Shaw, M.D.; Scott Silvey; and Leroy Thacker, Ph.D.

Source:

Virginia Commonwealth University

Journal reference:

Silvey, S., et al. (2025). Enhancement of Inpatient Mortality Prognostication with Machine Learning in a Prospective Global Cohort of Patients with Cirrhosis with External Validation. Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2025.07.015.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning improves prediction of death risk in hospitalized cirrhosis patients
Waist-to-height ratio found to predict liver damage better than BMI
Scaling 3D biology: Automation, imaging, and the future of high-throughput research
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women