Machine learning improves prediction of death risk in hospitalized cirrhosis patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Gastroenterological AssociationJul 23 2025

Researchers employed a machine learning technique known as random forest analysis and found that it significantly outperformed traditional methods in predicting which hospitalized patients with cirrhosis are at risk of death, according to a new paper published in Gastroenterology.

This gives us a crystal ball - it helps hospital teams, transplant centers, GI and ICU services to triage and prioritize patients more effectively."

Dr. Jasmohan S. Bajaj, study's corresponding author

Key findings:

  • Data analyzed from 121 hospitals worldwide, which were part of the CLEARED consortium.
  • The model performed consistently across both high- and low-income countries.
  • It was validated using National U.S. veterans' data and remained accurate.
  • The tool maintained strong performance even when limited to just 15 key variables.
  • Patients were accurately grouped into high-risk and low-risk categories, making the model scalable and clinically practical. 

Related Stories

Explore the model in action here: https://silveys.shinyapps.io/app_cleared/. 

This paper is one of three studies recently published on this topic in the American Gastroenterological Association's journals. One was a worldwide consensus statement on organ failures, including liver in cirrhosis patients, while the second study identified specific blood markers and complications that influence the risk of in-hospital death, focusing on liver failure biomarkers. 

"Liver disease is one of the most underappreciated causes of death worldwide - alcohol, viral hepatitis, and late diagnoses are major drivers," Bajaj said. "When someone is hospitalized, it's often because everything upstream - prevention, screening, primary care - has already failed."

Source:

American Gastroenterological Association

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Short-term exercise improves liver health by modulating amino acid metabolism
New molecular pathway identified in alcohol-associated liver disease
Improving fatty liver diagnosis through AI analysis of standard chest radiographs
Semaglutide clears liver inflammation and cuts fibrosis in MASH patients, trial shows
Fatty liver found in majority of type 2 diabetes patients
Waist-to-height ratio found to predict liver damage better than BMI
Hepatitis C treatment gaps persist for children and new mothers
Rising liver disease cases demand immediate attention

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chronic hyponatremia causes anxiety-like behaviors by disrupting brain chemistry