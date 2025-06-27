Improving fatty liver diagnosis through AI analysis of standard chest radiographs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityJun 27 2025

Fatty liver disease, caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver, is estimated to affect one in four people worldwide. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer, making it crucial to detect early and initiate treatment. 

Currently, standard tests for diagnosing fatty liver disease include ultrasounds, CTs, and MRIs, which require costly specialized equipment and facilities. In contrast, chest X-rays are performed more frequently, are relatively inexpensive, and involve low radiation exposure. Although this test is primarily used to examine the condition of the lungs and heart, it also captures part of the liver, making it possible to detect signs of fatty liver disease. However, the relationship between chest X-rays and fatty liver disease has rarely been a subject of in-depth study. 

Therefore, a research group led by Associate Professor Sawako Uchida-Kobayashi and Associate Professor Daiju Ueda at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine developed an AI model that can detect the presence of fatty liver disease from chest X-ray images. 

In this retrospective study, a total of 6,599 chest X-ray images containing data from 4,414 patients were used to develop an AI model utilizing controlled attenuation parameter (CAP) scores. The AI model was verified to be highly accurate, with the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) ranging from 0.82 to 0.83. 

The development of diagnostic methods using easily obtainable and inexpensive chest X-rays has the potential to improve fatty liver detection. We hope it can be put into practical use in the future."

Associate Professor Sawako Uchida-Kobayashi, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Ueda, D., et al. (2025). Performance of a Chest Radiograph–based Deep Learning Model for Detecting Hepatic Steatosis. Radiology Cardiothoracic Imaging. doi.org/10.1148/ryct.240402.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Epigenetic dysregulation drives hepatocellular carcinoma development
Exploring the dual role of microRNA-223 in hepatic fibrosis
Blood test detects early signs of liver transplant rejection
Waist-to-height ratio found to predict liver damage better than BMI
Ribosome biogenesis plays critical role in liver health and disease progression
New intercellular network found to drive liver fibrosis progression
Eliminating stellate cells reduces liver metastasis in mouse models
Alcoholic liver disease exacerbates HBV reactivation and worsens outcomes in liver transplant recipients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fatty liver found in majority of type 2 diabetes patients