New intercellular network found to drive liver fibrosis progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Toho UniversityJun 21 2025

Liver fibrosis, a pathological condition in which the liver becomes stiff and scarred, commonly develops in the progression of chronic liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Because advanced fibrosis can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer, understanding the underlying mechanisms is critical for developing effective therapies.

A research team led by Dr. Takao Seki (Assistant Professor) and Dr. Hiroyasu Nakano (Specially Appointed Professor) at the Faculty of Medicine, Toho University, has uncovered a previously unknown intercellular network that promotes liver fibrosis. Their findings highlight the critical roles of hepatic stellate cells and two key molecules: the growth factor FGF18 and the pro-fibrotic mediator osteopontin (OPN).

Under normal physiological conditions, hepatic stellate cells remain quiescent and serve to store vitamin A. However, upon liver injury, they transform into myofibroblasts that actively produce collagen and other extracellular matrix components, contributing to fibrosis. This study reveals how these stellate cells influence each other to propagate fibrotic activity.

The researchers first demonstrated that stimulation of activated hepatic stellate cells with FGF18 significantly enhances the production of OPN. They further showed that OPN acts on neighboring quiescent stellate cells to induce their activation, establishing a positive feedback loop. Interestingly, OPN does not act on already activated cells but specifically targets quiescent ones, effectively spreading fibrosis in a stepwise manner from cell to cell. Using a mouse model of liver fibrosis, the team found that OPN transmits signals via a cell surface receptor called integrin, highlighting how molecular communication; among stellate cells drives the fibrotic process.

These findings identify a novel self-amplifying intercellular communication system in liver fibrosis, mediated by FGF18 and OPN. Rather than being a consequence of a single molecule, fibrosis is shown to be a dynamic and coordinated response involving cell–cell signaling and environmental cues. This discovery offers a new perspective on the pathogenesis of liver fibrosis.

Related Stories

The FGF18–OPN axis is also a promising therapeutic target. Because FGF18 selectively acts on hepatic stellate cells, therapies based on this pathway may offer cell-specific interventions that avoid the broad effects of conventional liver-targeted drugs.

This research was published in the international journal iScience in June 2026. The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yuichi Tsuchiya (Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Toho University) and Dr. Minoru Tanaka (Division Chief, National Center for Global Health and Medicine Research Institute).

Source:

Toho University

Journal reference:

Seki, T., et al. (2025). Intercellular communication between hepatic stellate cells and myofibroblasts mediated by osteopontin and FGF18 promotes liver fibrosis. iScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2025.112932.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the intricate epigenetic regulatory network of lncRNAs in hepatocellular carcinoma
Type 2 diabetes drug shows improvements for patients with progressive liver disease
Researchers map DNA regions that activate liver regeneration
Eliminating stellate cells reduces liver metastasis in mouse models
AI-designed drug shows early promise for lung fibrosis patients in clinical trial
Fatty liver found in majority of type 2 diabetes patients
Exploring the dual role of microRNA-223 in hepatic fibrosis
Epigenetic dysregulation drives hepatocellular carcinoma development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Circular RNAs emerge as key players in hepatitis B-related liver cancer