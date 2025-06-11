Waist-to-height ratio found to predict liver damage better than BMI

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Jun 11 2025

Excess fat mass estimated by waist circumference-to-height ratio predicts the risk of liver damage better than body mass index (BMI) estimated obesity, a new study shows. Waist-to-height ratio is a cheap and universally accessible tool to detect the risk of fatty liver disease both in the young and adult population. The study was conducted at the University of Eastern Finland, and the results were published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

In the present study, 6,464 children, adolescents and adults between 12 and 80 years of age were drawn from the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted between 2021 and 2023. Non-invasive liver scans were conducted in all participants by transient elastography, based on which their risk of liver steatosis or fibrosis was classified. The prevalence of significant or advanced liver fibrosis was 7.1%, while 4.9% had liver cirrhosis. More than 1 in 4 (26.1%) participants had suspected liver steatosis, while less than 1% had severe liver steatosis.

Previous studies in adults have shown that BMI-diagnosed obesity is a risk factor for liver steatosis. However, recent clinical consensus statements have recommended that obesity should not be diagnosed with BMI alone but confirmed with another measure such as waist-to-height ratio.

In a recent study, waist-to-height ratio was discovered as a highly sensitive and specific predictor of dual-energy Xray absorptiometry-measured total body fat mass and abdominal fat mass in the pediatric and young adult population. Waist-to-height ratio cutpoints for normal, high and excess fat mass were established and have since been validated to detect the risk of type 2 diabetes and bone fracture. The present study examined if these cutpoints can predict liver steatosis and fibrosis in a multiracial population.

The prevalence of waist-to-height-ratio-estimated normal fat mass (0.40 - <0.50), high fat mass (0.5 - <0.53) and excess fat mass indicating obesity (≥0.53) was 20.3%, 13.6% and 64.5%, respectively. After full adjustments for covariates, normal fat mass had a 48% protective effect against liver steatosis and a 52% protective effect against liver fibrosis or cirrhosis. High fat mass predicted 63% higher odds of liver steatosis and 31% higher odds of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis. Excess fat mass predicted four-fold higher odds of liver steatosis and 61% higher odds of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Waist-to-height-ratio-estimated high fat mass and excess fat mass separately predicted higher odds of liver steatosis nearly two-fold and six-fold, respectively, better than BMI-overweight and BMI-obesity. The study accounted for age, sex, systolic blood pressure, heart rate, educational status, smoking status, race, sedentary time, moderate physical activity, fasting insulin, glucose, total cholesterol and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein.

Remarkably, the findings were consistent regardless of sex and age. In addition, the findings were similar across the studied White, Black, Mexican-American and Hispanic populations. The simple and universally accessible waist-to-height measurement is useful in clinical and public health practice for liver disease screening, prevention, diagnosis and management globally."

Andrew Agbaje, physician and associate professor (docent) of Clinical Epidemiology and Child Health, University of Eastern Finland

Related Stories

Based on his previous research, Agbaje has also developed a waist-to-height ratio clinical calculator.

Agbaje's research group (urFIT-child) is supported by research grants from Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation, the Finnish Cultural Foundation Central Fund, the Finnish Cultural Foundation North Savo Regional Fund, the Orion Research Foundation, the Aarne Koskelo Foundation, the Antti and Tyyne Soininen Foundation, the Paulo Foundation, the Yrjö Jahnsson Foundation, the Paavo Nurmi Foundation, the Finnish Foundation for Cardiovascular Research, Ida Montin Foundation, Eino Räsänen Fund, Matti and Vappu Maukonen Fund, Foundation for Pediatric Research, Alfred Kordelin Foundation, and Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Agbaje, A. O. (2025). Novel Pediatric Waist-to-Height Ratio Fatmass Cutoff Predicts Liver Steatosis and Fibrosis better than BMI: The NHANES. Journal of the Endocrine Society. doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvaf079.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rising liver disease cases demand immediate attention
Semaglutide shows promise in treating severe liver disease
Residual inflammation can linger in psoriasis patients despite skin treatment
PCSK9 protein controls how pancreatic cancer cells spread to the lung or liver
Advanced organoid model recreates complex liver architecture
Semaglutide clears liver inflammation and cuts fibrosis in MASH patients, trial shows
Type 2 diabetes drug shows improvements for patients with progressive liver disease
Zebrafish study reveals hidden dangers of environmental toxins from tires

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers map DNA regions that activate liver regeneration