New method uses exosome stiffness for lung cancer gene detection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
DGISTJul 30 2025

The research team led by Senior Researchers Yoonhee Lee from the Division of Biomedical Technology and Gyogwon Koo from the Division of Intelligent Robot at DGIST (under President Kunwoo Lee) has developed a technology that distinguishes lung cancer gene mutations solely by measuring the "stiffness" of exosomes-tiny particles released from cancer cells in the bloodstream-using atomic force microscopy (AFM).

Their study enables rapid and precise analysis of individual exosomes and is expected to advance into a new liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technique for lung cancer.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for more than 85% of all cases. However, because it rarely shows noticeable symptoms in the early stages, it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment difficult.

NSCLC continues to have a high mortality rate, and developing new diagnostic technologies that enable early detection and treatment remains a significant challenge in the medical field. In particular, conventional tissue biopsies place a considerable burden on patients and have limitations in repeated testing. As such, non-invasive liquid biopsy technology utilizing blood-derived information has recently attracted attention.

The research team led by Senior Researchers Yoonhee Lee and Gyogwon Koo at DGIST isolated exosomes from NSCLC cell lines with distinct genetic mutations (A549: KRAS mutation, PC9: EGFR mutation, PC9/GR: EGFR-resistant mutation). Using AFM, the team measured nano-scale physical properties of individual exosomes at high resolution, including surface stiffness and height-to-radius ratios.

They found that the exosomes derived from A549 cells exhibited significantly higher stiffness, which indicated that alterations in the cell membrane lipids caused by KRAS mutations were also reflected in the exosomes.

Related Stories

In contrast, exosomes derived from PC9 and PC9/GR cells showed similar properties, suggesting a correlation with their shared genetic background. These findings demonstrate that the physical properties of exosomes vary depending on the genetic mutations of the cancer cells from which they originate.

To precisely classify these nanomechanical characteristics of exosomes, the research team employed AI technology. Height and stiffness data of exosomes obtained through AFM were visualized and used to train a deep learning-based convolutional neural network (DenseNet-121) model to classify their cell lines of origin.

Exosomes derived from A549 cells were distinguished with a remarkably high accuracy of 96%, and the overall average AUC reached 0.92. This demonstrates the potential of a next-generation liquid biopsy platform capable of high-precision classification based solely on the physical properties of exosomes, without the need for fluorescent labeling.

Senior Researchers Yoonhee Lee and Gyogwon Koo stated, "This study presents a new diagnostic potential to distinguish lung cancer with specific genetic mutations using only a small amount of exosome samples. We plan to actively pursue the practical application of this technology by integrating a high-speed AFM platform in clinical sample validation."

Source:

DGIST

Journal reference:

Park, S., et al. (2025). Deep Learning-Based Classification of NSCLC-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Using AFM Nanomechanical Signatures. Analytical Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.analchem.5c02009

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New link found between cellular stress and aggressive pancreatic cancer
Researchers discover new trigger for mitophagy
Promising therapeutic approach identified for multiple myeloma
In-depth look at breast tumor growth and surgical delay effects
Targeting tumor cell stemness may hold the key to treating colon cancer more effectively
Dual cancer drugs restore memory and rewire brain cells in Alzheimer’s mouse models
Probiotic bacteria found to reshape cell behavior in vitro
New approach doubles chemotherapy effectiveness by targeting cancer cell memory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-designed proteins bring personalized cancer treatment within reach